Geneva Chamber: Shop downtown Geneva for that perfect gift

I am sure you are all aware there are 17 days until Christmas, 16 actual “get ready” days. You blink and it’s December. Seems like I was just writing about celebrating Swedish Days.

So have you taken a cue from the jolly old elf? You made a list, checked it twice and still discovered there are presents to purchase and wrap, food to buy, relatives to entertain and don’t forget to visit Santa. Ho, Ho, Hopefully Geneva can help make that list smaller with these ideas and even give you back some “me” time.

Downtown Geneva is dressed in holiday finery and the courthouse lawn is illuminated. There are plenty of spots for that holiday photo. Stroll along the streets and discover the treasures of Geneva’s specialty shops with gifts for every person on your list. including last-minute hostess gifts. Don’t forget you also can find all the items you may need for a celebration at your home. All month long, many merchants also are offering special events.

Thinking about leaving the cooking (and cleanup) to someone else? There are restaurants and caterers that gladly will welcome you. Visit the dining section on the Chamber’s website.

Or how about a Geneva gift certificate? It’s always a perfect gift. Not only are gift certificates accepted at more than 160 restaurants and shops all around Geneva, but you are keeping dollars in our community by shopping local. Purchase gift certificates at the Chamber office, 8 S. Third St., through Dec. 23.

Wave to Santa as he rides in the carriage every Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 18. He will be traveling down Third Street from 10 to 10:20 a.m.

Now that your list has “almost” disappeared, why not relax and enjoy Geneva and the spirit of the holiday by taking a horse-drawn carriage ride? The Geneva Chamber of Commerce is offering complimentary rides from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 18. The rides begin and end at the corner of South Third and James streets, travel down Third Street and swing back around to the Courthouse.

’Twas weeks before the holidays and much left to do.

Keeping it local certainly could help you.

Finding everything in Geneva to bring Christmas cheer.

You might even be thinking “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year.”

Happy holidays from the Geneva Chamber of Commerce. We thank you for supporting our community and look forward to a fabulous 2023!