Geneva Chamber: The holiday season in Geneva is magical

Geneva is beautiful in any season, but there is something about the aroma of fresh greenery, a breathtaking tree adorned with twinkling lights and visits with Santa that make Geneva a little more special this time of the year. For the past year, the Geneva Chamber of Commerce has been planning, and in the past month the city of Geneva has been preparing, our town for the holidays.

On Dec. 2, the Christmas Walk begins at 6 p.m. with Bob’s Candy Cane Parade and the presentation of the first candy cane of the season to Mayor Kevin Burns. We will celebrate our Swedish heritage with the arrival of Santa Lucia and her attendants offering Swedish cookies to all. As our tree and courthouse lawn become aglow, the young and young at heart will wait with anticipation for Santa Claus.

On this festive evening, chestnuts are roasted over open fires, carolers fill the night air, candy canes are plentiful and the Grinch stops by Dodson Place. Dazzling window displays brimming with gift ideas will invite shoppers to stroll through shops as merchants serve traditional holiday refreshments.

Did you know the Geneva Chamber is responsible for decorating the downtown in holiday finery? Proceeds from the annual Holiday House Tour – this year on Dec. 2 and 3 – assist in these costs. Five exquisite homes, aglow with holiday decorations, open their doors to visitors for self-guided tours from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, Dec. 2, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. The personality of each home is illuminated as local decorators and landscapers work with homeowners to create holiday magic.

Tickets sell quickly and can be purchased at genevachamber.com, the Geneva Chamber office and several locations around town. Call 630-232-6060 or visit genevachamber.com for more information on the house tour. A Holiday Tea at the First Congregational Church in Geneva and special treat is included in the $38 ticket.

While the beginning of December is bustling with activity, the entire holiday season is magical in Geneva.

Visit genevachamber.com for all the holiday happenings!