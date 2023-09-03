McGrath Automotive Group donates two police dogs to Kane Sheriff’s Office

McGrath Automotive Group has donated two police dogs to the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, according to a news release.

The dogs, which are both Labrador retrievers, cost $13,000 each and came from a breeder in Indiana, according to a spokesman for McGrath Automotive Group. The male’s name is Spark. The female’s name is Sootie.

“We recognize the essential role that law enforcement plays in maintaining a safe environment for all members of our community,” Gary McGrath, president of McGrath Automotive Group, said in the release. “Our donations of these two police dogs are a testament to our gratitude and respect for the hard work and dedication shown by the Kane County Sheriff’s Office. We are honored to contribute to their efforts by providing these highly skilled canine partners.”

Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain said in an email that the dogs are undergoing training.

“We continue to have an outstanding mutually supportive relationship with our community partners and McGrath Automotive Group is a fine example of that. Our entire team truly appreciates their generous support of our K-9 Unit and public safety efforts as a whole,” Hain said in the release.

The sheriff’s office lost Hudson, a member of their K9 unit, in May in a shootout with a carjacking suspect on Randall Road in Batavia.

Hudson was sworn into police duty in October 2020 and had assisted in tracking more than 100 criminals and missing people. He was responsible for the apprehension of several violent criminals and assisted with the seizures of more than 100 kilograms of narcotics and more than $5 million in illegally obtained currency, Hain said.