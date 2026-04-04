Geneva brush collection runs through November

The city of Geneva recently announced it will begin brush collection for residents to dispose of tree limbs and branches.

The brush collections runs from April through November.

The collection is intended for brush removed for maintenance and upkeep by property owners. Brush materials created by a private contractor will not be collected.

The brush collection will divide the city into two zones for monthly pickups. A brush collection schedule, progress map and regulations are available on the city website.

Residents should place limbs and brush by the road by 7 a.m. Mondays. Pickup crews will not return to neighborhoods until the next pickup day.

Tree branches must be stacked with the cut ends facing one direction towards the curb or pavement edge. Stumps and branches should not be wider than 12 inches. Tree limbs must be less than 12 feet long.

Branch bundles should not be tied with wire or rope. Foreign materials including grass, fencing, garden waste, lumber, flowers, wire and construction materials will not be collected.

For information, visit geneva.il.us/ or call 630-232-1501.