Most of northern Illinois under flood watch through Saturday morning

A flood watch for flash flooding means rapid-onset flooding is possible, but not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

With more thunderstorms in the forecast, most of northern Illinois is under a flood watch from through Saturday morning.

Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible overnight Friday.

Local creeks and streams are already elevated in many areas, increasing the risk of flooding due to additional rainfall Friday evening and overnight into Saturday morning.

A flood watch for flash flooding means rapid-onset flooding is possible, but not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts.

Flash flooding is a dangerous situation. Residents living close to rivers, creeks, and other waterways should monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop.