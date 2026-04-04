Kane County emergency management offers disaster-ready initiative information

The Kane County Office of Emergency Management will hold a community meeting for nonprofits, faith-based organizations, service agencies, businesses and community groups to learn about the office’s Disaster Ready Kane initiative.

The meeting will be held at 2 p.m. April 10 at in the Kane County Government Center’s building A lower-level auditorium, 719 S. Batavia Ave., Geneva.

Participants can learn more about the initiatives efforts to help residents and businesses stabilize, rebuild and recover quickly after major emergencies. The Disaster Ready Kane initiative will create a countywide support network to help communities prepare for, respond to and recover from disasters. The initiative also will prepare organizations in debris removal, donations management, emotional and spiritual care, animal services, long-term recovery, communications, volunteer coordination, case management, emergency shelters, damage assessment and programs, outreach, education and membership.

“Strong partnerships are the foundation of effective disaster response,” Kane County Office of Emergency Management director Scott Buziecki said in a news release. “Disaster Ready Kane ensures we are not meeting each other for the first time in the middle of a crisis. We are building relationships, clarifying roles and strengthening our ability to serve our residents when it matters most.”

Disaster Ready Kane interim chairman Joe Cluchey, a retired South Elgin and Elburn fire chief, also said in the news release: “Major disasters test the entire community, not just first responders. The more organizations engaged before an event occurs, the more effective and compassionate our response will be. This is about neighbors helping neighbors in a coordinated and meaningful way.”

An online meeting also will be provided. Registration is encouraged. To register, visit forms.gle. For information, call 630-232-5986 or email BuzieckiScott@KaneCountyIL.gov.