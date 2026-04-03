Putnam County School District 535 to destroy temporary special education records

The Special Education Office for the Putnam County School District 535 announced it plans to destroy all temporary education records of transferred students, graduates or permanently withdrawn students by the end of the 2020-2021 school year.

The school district will destroy information such as evaluations, social and developmental histories, IEPs, psychological reports, intelligence test scores and data classified as “temporary records” in the Illinois Records Act. The files will not include attendance records, academic transcripts or records contained in the student’s permanent record.

Students ages 18 and older and parents or guardians, may access special education records through the special education office by Sunday, May 31. To access the records, call 815-882-2800, opt. 8.