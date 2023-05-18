Former Kane County circuit clerk Thomas Hartwell dies: sheriff

Editor’s note: This article discusses suicide. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255.

Former Kane County Circuit Clerk Thomas Hartwell has died by suicide, Sheriff Ron Hain said Thursday.

Hartwell had been reported missing at 10 a.m. on Thursday and his body was found later at his Palatine law office, Hain said.

Hartwell was indicted last month on multiple charges alleging he misappropriated more than $100,000 in public funds while in office.

For a nearly two-year period, between December 2008 and November 2020, Hartwell improperly steered $119,575 to two companies overseen by Robert Gutierrez of St. Charles, Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser alleged. Gutierrez, who was president of both companies, also allegedly gave Hartwell $15,000 in kickbacks, Mosser alleged.

Hartwell also was a former Kane County Republican Party chairman. He resigned as party chairman in 2017 to launch an unsuccessful run to become a circuit court judge in Kane County. Hartwell had been a member of the Kane County Board in the late 1990s.

This is a developing story.