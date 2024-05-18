Kane County offers chance to explore lakes with Youth Kayak Fishing Program,

Forest Preserve District of Kane County will hold a Youth Kayak Fishing Program will take place at Oakhurst Preserve in Aurora from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, June 27, 2024. (Mark Black)

The Forest Preserve District of Kane County’s Youth Kayak Fishing Program will provide three new opportunities for youth to explore local lakes and hone fishing skills under the guidance of professional kayak fishing instructors from Chi-Yak Adventures.

All sessions will provide the pedal kayak, safety equipment, kayaking instruction and fishing gear necessary for a safe and successful fishing expedition, according to a news release from the district.

These kayak fishing programs are for youth entering grades sixth through 12th.

Registration is required at least one week prior to the program and full payment is due at the time of registration. The program fee is $99 per person, per program.

Each session will take place at the following locations:

1) From 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, June 27, at Oakhurst Forest Preserve; 1680 Fifth Ave., Aurora

2) From 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at Big Rock Forest Preserve; 46W072 Jericho Road, Big Rock

3) From 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, at Grunwald Farms Forest Preserve; 02S035 Lorang Road, Elburn

Participants are advised to bring their own tackle box, water, sunscreen and a snack.

For more information and/or to register for a program, visit kaneforest.com/register.