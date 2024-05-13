Discover St. Charles’ Mexican restaurants on the new Tortilla Tour

The St. Charles Business Alliance recently launched the new Tortilla Tour on the free Travel St. Charles app. (Drew Pertl)

Embark on a culinary adventure at the many delicious Mexican restaurants in St. Charles with the new self-guided Tortilla Tour.

The St. Charles Business Alliance recently launched the new program on the free Travel St. Charles app.

Users that participate in the tour will have the opportunity to win an exclusive bottle of hot sauce from Gindo’s by dining at and “checking Into” six of the 13 participating St. Charles Mexican restaurants, according to a press release from the St. Charles Business Alliance.

In order to get started, users will have to first download the Travel St. Charles App and create an account. The Travel St. Charles App can be downloaded by visiting www.stcalliance.org/travelstcharlesapp. Once downloaded, users will be able to view the “Tortilla Tour” under the “Challenges” tab. To complete the tour, order from and “Check Into” six of the 13 Mexican restaurants, yet diners are encouraged to visit as many participating establishments as possible.

Once completed, participants will be able to pick up the bottle of hot sauce at the St. Charles Municipal Building, 2 E. Main St., between Monday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The “Tortilla Tour” is year-round and can be completed over any duration of time.

St. Charles Business Alliance Executive Director, Jenna Sawicki, said in the release that she is thrilled to be able to showcase the Mexican restaurants in St. Charles.

“The Mexican culinary scene in our city is incredible with so many delicious options to choose from,” Sawicki said. “It is so exciting to launch an initiative that encourages individuals to dine local, and to also celebrate the wonderful Mexican restaurants we have in St. Charles.”

To find more information regarding the “Tortilla Tour,” including the complete list of participating restaurants, visit www.stcalliance.org/tortillatour.