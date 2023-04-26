Former Kane Circuit Clerk Hartwell arrested on felony wire fraud charges: Sheriff

Former Kane County Circuit Clerk Thomas Hartwell was arrested Wednesday morning on felony wire fraud and other charges, Sheriff Ron Hain said.
Details of Hartwell’s arrest were not immediately released.
According to the Kane County jail website, Hartwell was charged with theft, official misconduct, mail and wire fraud, fraud, money laundering and misapplication of funds.
Illinois State Police arrested Hartwell at a South Elgin residence Wednesday morning, Hain said. Hartwell then appeared in Kane County bond court and was released, Hain said.
Hartwell did not immediately return a voicemail message seeking comment. No one answered at Hartwell’s law firm.
Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser stated in a text message that a news release about Hartwell’s arrest would be forthcoming.
“He had bond call and was released on his own recognizance,” Hain said. “I was just notified by State’s Attorney (Jamie) Mosser that we needed to prep to receive him.”
Hartwell is a former Kane County Republican Party chairman. Hartwell resigned as party chairman in 2017 to launch an unsuccessful run to become a circuit court judge in Kane County.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.