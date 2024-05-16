St. Charles Mayor highlights development, new businesses in State of the City address

St. Charles Mayor Lora Vitek hears questions from residents at the State of the City event on May 16, 2024, at the Royal Fox Country Club in St. Charles. (David Petesch)

St. Charles Mayor Lora Vitek highlighted new development, businesses and infrastructure accomplishments over the past year, and looked ahead to future growth during the State of the City address on May 16 at the Royal Fox Country Club.

There were about 100 people in attendance, including alderpersons, city officials, the police and fire chiefs and many residents and local business owners.

The newly constructed First Street Plaza, which is now open to pedestrians, was one of the major accomplishments Vitek highlighted in the address. She also touted over 1,000 residential units currently under construction or in planning, the expansive street rehabilitation program and the bicycle and pedestrian plan.

Roughly 100 attend the State of the City event hosted by St. Charles Mayor Lora Vitek, where she highlighted new development, businesses and infrastructure accomplishments over the past year, and looked ahead to future growth on May 16, 2024, at the Royal Fox Country Club. (David Petesch)

Other achievements included securing a development agreement to bring a Whole Foods Market into the former Blue Goose site, which is expected to be operational by next spring, and the development of the Pheasant Run Industrial Park, which is currently being constructed on the former golf course site.

Vitek reported that the demolition of the Pheasant Run resort is expected to commence soon, as cranes are currently on site.

Vitek also touched on the Dam Task Force, a joint initiative with the park district, which is tasked with exploring the various impacts that removing the dam would have on the city in order to help city council members make a well-informed decision. The task force has met twice so far and will meet next on June 6.

The city is also working on improving the online experience for residents, with a new website currently under development expected to launch this year.

Vitek highlighted nearly 20 new businesses that have opened in the past year, as well as several that are expected to open soon, including Chick-fil-A, McGrath Kia and a Thorntons gas station.

Another major endeavor of the city is the redevelopment of the Charlestowne Mall, which Vitek said will likely become a mix of residential and commercial real estate. She said redevelopment of the site poses major challenges, as it is not city-owned and some of the current retailers want to stay open, but the city is anticipating owners will submit concept plans for review this summer.

After the mayor’s presentation, she opened the floor to questions. Vitek, City Administrator Heather McGuire, Police Chief James Keegan and Economic Development Director Derek Conley fielded the majority of the questions.

(From left) St. Charles Police Chief James Keegan, Mayor Lora Vitek, City Administrator Heather McGuire and Economic Development Director Derek Conley field questions from the audience at the State of the City event on May 16, 2024, at the Royal Fox Country Club in St. Charles. (David Petesch)

Multiple people raised questions and concerns about traffic and pedestrian safety on Main Street downtown and on Route 31, downtown parking and the future of the Charlestowne Mall and former police department sites.

Officials assured those in attendance that the city and police department are working to address pedestrian safety concerns downtown, money has been budgeted to implement additional wayfinding signage for downtown parking, and detailed the challenges associated with the redevelopment of the former police station and Charlestowne Mall.