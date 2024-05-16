Geneva’s Image Awards marks three decades in business

Patty Donahue, owner of Image Awards Engraving and Creative Keepsakes Inc. in Geneva will mark 30 years in business on Friday. (Photo provided by Kristen Holly LLC)

Does your business recognize employee milestones or achievements with an engraved acrylic award?

Or maybe something simpler, like a name engraved on a cup?

Or a golf trophy for a hole in one?

Patty Donahue, owner of Image Awards Engraving and Creative Keepsakes Inc., 1031 E. State St., Geneva, has been creating these recognitions for all occasions for 30 years.

Her company marks its 30th year on Friday.

“It’s hard to believe 30 years has passed,” Donahue stated in a news release. “I love what I do and I plan to keep on keeping on.”

Patty Donahue, owner of Image Awards Engraving and Creative Keepsakes Inc. in Geneva, works on Visions Phoenix 1212 equipment for an engraving project. (Photo provided by Kristen Holly LLC)

She started her engraving business with no experience, investing in one machine and working out of her sister’s garage, according to a news release.

She now owns a 2,000-square-foot stand alone building, with multiple engraving machines and dye sublimation equipment.

Dye sublimation is a printing method that uses a ribbon with solid inks and heat to transfer an image.

Donahue is not doing anything special to celebrate on Friday - other than continuing to work.