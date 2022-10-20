Former bank building in St. Charles to be torn down for Andy’s Frozen Custard, immediate care center

Plans to tear down a former bank building next to the Foxfield Commons shopping center on St. Charles’ east side to make way for an Andy’s Frozen Custard store and an immediate care center have been given the green light.

At Monday’s St. Charles City Council meeting, alderpersons unanimously approved the plans. Plans are to raze the vacant bank building at 2600 E. Main St. and build a 2,075 square-foot Andy’s Frozen Custard store with a drive-through and a WellNow Urgent Care Center.

WellNow currently operates 128 centers across Illinois, New York, Ohio, Indiana, Michigan and Pennsylvania. In July, it announced that it was acquiring Physicians Immediate Care, which also provides urgent care and occupational health services.

This would be the first Andy’s Frozen Custard store in the Tri-Cities. The closest one is on South Randall Road in Elgin.

Andy’s Frozen Custard has more than 100 locations in 14 states and bills itself as being the largest dessert-only franchise in the world.

At a St. Charles City Council Planning and Development Committee meeting in October 2021, the majority of St. Charles aldermen did not believe the site was the best location for a Casey’s General Store and gas station. The majority of aldermen recommended not approving the plans. Plans had called for the former bank building to be razed and a 4,600-square-foot convenience store to be built as part of the project, which also would have included a gas station with eight fuel pumps (16 fuel positions).