Maple Park man charged with reckless homicide, DUI for August crash near Elburn

Authorities are looking for a Maple Park man charged with driving under the influence of methamphetamines and cocaine in connection with an August crash that killed a man near Elburn.

The U.S. Marshals Service is searching for Isaiah Jadzak, 27, according to Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain.

Jadzak was charged on Oct. 3 with reckless homicide, aggravated DUI under the influence of intoxicating compounds -- accident causing death, and one count of possession of a controlled substance, according to Kane County court records.

He also faces traffic tickets for improper lane use and driving too fast for conditions, according to court records.

He is accused of killing Marcus Jones, 45, of Montgomery.

Around 7:15 a.m. on Aug. 22, there was a crash on Keslinger Road west of Thryselius Drive near Elburn. Jadzak was driving a 2003 Honda HR-V west on Keslinger and crossed the center line, hitting Jones’ Honda Civic, according to an August news release by the sheriff’s office.

A $250,000 arrest warrant has been issued.

Anyone with information about Jadzak may call the sheriff’s Investigations Division at 630-444-1103.

