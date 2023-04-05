UPDATED: Here are unofficial election results for races in the Kane County Chronicle coverage area

Note: The Kane County Clerk’s website with election results was down for a period of time Tuesday night because its servers were overloaded, Kane County Clerk Jack Cunningham said. The clerk’s office later released the unofficial election results on paper.

Voters in Kane County cast their ballots Tuesday for municipal, school board, park board and library board races, and in some cases, answered referendum questions.

Not all local races were contested, but some of the contested races we’ll be watching include the Batavia, Geneva and St. Charles school boards, the St. Charles and Geneva park district boards, St. Charles Library Board, Geneva City Council Ward 4, Sugar Grove Village Board, St. Charles City Council Wards 1, 2 and 4, Campton Hills village president and Campton Hills Village Board.

The Batavia, Kaneland and Central school districts, city of Batavia, village of Elburn and village of Sugar Grove all have referendum questions on the ballot.

Below is a list of the contested races and results. Races that are uncontested are not included here.