Deeds go digital: Kane County recorder moves servers to the cloud

Kane County Recorder Sandy Wegman announced the successful transition of its core IT infrastructure from on-premises servers to a modern, cloud-based environment. (Provided by Sandy Wegman)

Kane County Recorder Sandy Wegman this week announced the successful transition of the county’s core IT infrastructure from on-premises servers to a modern, cloud-based environment.

The milestone is part of the Recorder’s broader commitment to improve efficiency and security, according to a news release.

“This transformation is about more than technology – it’s about building a smarter, more resilient government,” Wegman said in the release. “By modernizing our infrastructure, we’re better equipped to deliver high-quality services to our residents today and well into the future.”

The Recorder’s Office is the official land records manager for the county. Wemgan’s office is responsible for recording, archiving and retrieving all documents related to the transfer of land, which establishes legal ownership. Records kept include mortgages, deeds and liens.

By shifting to the cloud, her office reduced the number of physical servers by more than 50% and cut its Storage Area Network devices by two-thirds, according to the release.

The move also reduces energy consumption, maintenance overhead and long-term hardware replacement costs.

As part of the transition, the county’s primary software – the Land Records System – was cloud-enabled, improving reliability and uptime for staff and residents.

The recorder’s office listed among short-term benefits of the cloud transition: reduced need to store and service on-site IT equipment and cost savings from a reduced need for energy and cooling of that equipment.

The office listed among long-term benefits: Improved emergency preparedness since cloud-based servers can back up data, and increased ease for future technological improvements.