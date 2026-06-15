What’s Happening in Batavia?

Know what to expect during a power outage

When power outages occur, Batavia Electric crews work as quickly and safely as possible to restore service. For employee safety, bucket trucks cannot be used during high winds or unsafe weather conditions, which may affect response times.

Restoration efforts begin with damage assessments and repairs occurring simultaneously whenever possible. Crews prioritize repairs to main feeder lines serving neighborhoods, critical facilities such as water treatment plants and public safety services, multi-unit housing and outages affecting large numbers of customers, and finally individual homes and businesses.

Residents experiencing a power outage should call 630-454-BULB (2852) to report it.

The City uses Alert Batavia (CodeRED) notifications only for widespread and extended power outages. Updates on smaller or isolated outages may be shared through City social media channels and the City website. Residents can sign up for Alert Batavia notifications at accountportal.onsolve.net/bataviaalerts.

Residents are encouraged to be prepared for unexpected outages by keeping flashlights and fresh batteries on hand, charging electronic devices, maintaining a supply of bottled water and non-perishable food, and avoiding the use of candles during outages. Always stay away from downed power lines and anything they may be touching.

For more information about Batavia’s outage response process, restoration priorities, preparedness tips, and safety information, visit the City’s Power Outage FAQ page.

Brush collection begins June 22 for east side, June 29 for west side

Curbside brush collection is available to Batavia residents who pay the monthly leaf and brush fee. There are seven collection cycles scheduled throughout the season, and collection weeks vary each month.

The next collection dates are June 22 for the east side and June 29 for the west side. Brush should be placed at the curb by 7 a.m. on Monday of the scheduled week, but not before the weekend prior. Crews make one pass per residence.

Brush must be stacked in a single pile with cut ends facing the curb and may not exceed 6 inches in diameter or 12 feet in length. Materials should not be bundled, bagged, or placed in containers, and contractor-generated debris will not be collected.

Collection is intended for routine yard maintenance and minor storm damage. For full guidelines, schedules, or to report a missed pickup, visit bataviail.gov/brushcollection or call 630-454-2400.

Parkway Tree Program still open

There are still trees left for purchase through the Batavia’s Parkway Tree Program, an annual initiative that supports community reforestation and a healthy urban tree canopy.

Funded through the City’s Non-Reusable Bag Fee, the program allows residents to purchase a parkway tree for $30, which includes the tree, planting, and mulch. Available trees this year include Swamp White Oak, Common Hackberry, Northern Catalpa, River Single Branch Birch, and Bur Oak.

To help maintain tree diversity and avoid conflicts with utilities and infrastructure, requests are limited to one tree per address and planting locations must meet spacing requirements.

Trees are typically 6 to 12 feet tall at planting. Residents are responsible for watering and basic care, while the City guarantees trees through the first growing season.

Residents can complete the Parkway Tree Request Form online or request a paper application. For more information, visit bataviail.gov/parkwaytrees.