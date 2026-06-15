Granville library announces remaining June events

The Putnam County Library’s Granville Branch offers free in-person and virtual programs in June, spanning fossils, history, America250, art, and textiles.

Tuesday, June 16: Docs & Dialogue: Flag in the Map, 1 p.m. — PBS film on Gilbert Baker’s Rainbow Flag. Sand Art Workshop, 4 p.m. — make a layered sand art jar (ages 6+). Art and Independence, 6 p.m. — art historian Denise Laurin on Revolutionary War art.

Tuesday, June 23: Docs & Dialogue: We Hold These Truths, 1 p.m. — PBS film on the Declaration of Independence. Chapter 250 book club, 4 p.m. — Ken Burns preview plus Revolutionary Summer by Joseph Ellis. 18th Century Plain Sewing & Fashion, 6 p.m. — costumed trunk show with Cathy Grafton.

Thursday, June 25: Fossils of the Illinois Valley, 11 a.m. — featuring the Mazon Creek fossil beds.

Tuesday, June 30: Movie Matinee: 1776, 1 p.m. Shine Bright Patriotic Art Workshop, 4 p.m. (ages 6+). Route 66 Concert, 6 p.m.

Call 815-339-2038 or visit 214 S. McCoy St., Granville