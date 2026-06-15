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Condit library announces remaining June events

Putnam County Library

Putnam County Library

By Tom Collins

The Putnam County Library’s Condit Branch offers free programs in June, spanning art, film, America250, and a live blacksmith demonstration.

  • Thursday, June 18: Stained Glass Through the Ages, 3 p.m. — a short documentary from England’s Stained Glass Museum, then create your own faux stained glass art (ages 10+). Movie Matinee: National Treasure, 4 p.m. — a family treasure-hunt adventure, rated PG.
  • Thursday, June 25: Unearth Your Style Tote Bag Workshop, 3 p.m. — stencil and paint a one-of-a-kind tote (ages 6+). Chapter 250 book club, 5 p.m. — Ken Burns preview plus King George: What Was His Problem? by Steve Sheinkin (ages 8–14); in-person and via Zoom, register at t.ly/KPVP2.
  • Saturday, June 27: Fire & Forge, 10 a.m. — blacksmith Doug Eichert shapes raw steel from forge to finished piece, with forged items for sale (ages 9+).

All materials provided for workshops. Call 815-339-2038 or visit 105 N. Center St., Putnam.

Bureau CountyBCR
Tom Collins

Tom Collins

Tom Collins covers criminal justice in La Salle County.