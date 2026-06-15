Condit library announces remaining June events

The Putnam County Library’s Condit Branch offers free programs in June, spanning art, film, America250, and a live blacksmith demonstration.

Thursday, June 18: Stained Glass Through the Ages, 3 p.m. — a short documentary from England’s Stained Glass Museum, then create your own faux stained glass art (ages 10+). Movie Matinee: National Treasure, 4 p.m. — a family treasure-hunt adventure, rated PG.

Thursday, June 25: Unearth Your Style Tote Bag Workshop, 3 p.m. — stencil and paint a one-of-a-kind tote (ages 6+). Chapter 250 book club, 5 p.m. — Ken Burns preview plus King George: What Was His Problem? by Steve Sheinkin (ages 8–14); in-person and via Zoom, register at t.ly/KPVP2.

Saturday, June 27: Fire & Forge, 10 a.m. — blacksmith Doug Eichert shapes raw steel from forge to finished piece, with forged items for sale (ages 9+).

All materials provided for workshops. Call 815-339-2038 or visit 105 N. Center St., Putnam.