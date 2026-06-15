Kane County promotes 988 awareness to prevent suicide

A 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline sign outside St. Charles East High School is intended to raise awareness of the relatively new three-digit number. More knowledge of the number has shown to reduce the suicide rate among young people age 15-34. (Photo provided by Kane County Health Department)

The sign says it plain as day: “You are not alone. 988 Suicide & Crisis Line.”

It’s in front of the Batavia School District 101 administration office on busy Wilson Street. Other signs are outside St. Charles East High School, Geneva High School and Thompson Middle School in St. Charles.

You wouldn’t think that a sign could save a life, but apparently it can.

So the Kane County Health Department is promoting the display of these signs to encourage people in crisis to call.

“People just feel so alone and don’t feel comfortable talking to friends and family,” said Tina Koral, health promotions manager for the Kane Health Department. “When you call 988, you are talking to someone local at Suicide Prevention Services. It’s always going to be confidential. ... There is always someone you can call if you do not feel comfortable talking to a friend or family.”

Of the 203 people who died by suicide in Kane County in the past five years, the youngest was an 11-year-old girl in 2022, and the oldest was a 95-year-old woman in 2023, according to coroner’s statistics.

A 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline sign outside Thompson Middle School in St. Charles is intended to raise awareness of the relatively new three-digit number. More knowledge of the number has shown to reduce the suicide rate among young people age 15-34. (Photo provided by Kane County Health Department)

Kane County records show deaths by suicide in every decade of life. There were 48 in 2022; 38 in 2023; 51 in 2024; 48 in 2025; and 18 so far in 2026, with some suspected to be suicides.

Suicide Prevention Services of America in Batavia answers the 988 Lifeline for Kane, Kendall, DeKalb and McHenry counties, said Associate Executive Director Megghun Redmon.

All calls are confidential, she said.

“If you want to be anonymous, you are allowed to be anonymous,” Redmon said. “We don’t force people to give up information.”

Trained counselors are available 24/7 in 240 languages, with an interpretation service.

The number change to 988 began in 2022 July to replace 1-800-273-TALK for the suicide hotline. But 988 Lifeline is not just for suicide, as it also serves as confidential assistance in a crisis.

A 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline sign outside Thompson Middle School in St. Charles is intended to raise awareness of the relatively new three-digit number. More knowledge of the number has shown to reduce the suicide rate among young people age 15-34. (Photo provided by Kane County Health Department)

A local study in Kane County showed that the 988 lifeline is still not well known.

A national study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association showed that where 988 Lifeline was well publicized, suicides decreased, Koral said.

According to the JAMA report, publicity about the 988 Lifeline reduced the suicide rate by 11% among the 15-34 age group, representing more than 4,300 fewer deaths.

“It’s the first real study on 988,” Koral said.

The Kane County Health Department did its own local study in 2025 to see what people knew about then 988 number, using a portion of nearly $10 million in American Recovery Plan Act funds provided.

“We had 235 respondents and 71% were unaware,” Koral said.

Also, 69% were not sure what types of services the 988 Lifeline provides and 72% reported a lack of awareness about the 988 Lifeline to be a barrier preventing them from using it, according to the survey.

Kane County Suicides by Year

Putting it in perspective, 911 took a while to become known as a resource, she said.

“We said let’s do something to make sure people know what that entry point is to mental health care,” Koral said.

Their way to highlight 988 Lifeline is to circulate free yard signs.

The Health Department has circulated nearly 1,500 among 57 community partners – businesses, schools, faith communities, organizations and residents – to raise awareness.

Participating school districts include Batavia School District 101, Geneva School District 304, St. Charles School District 303 and Elgin School District U46.

Free yard signs are available for pickup from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, at the Kane Health Department office at 1240 N. Highland Ave., Aurora and at 2170 Point Blvd., Elgin.

The signs will be available through September, which is Suicide Prevention Month.

Kane County Health Department Executive Director Michael Isaacson said in a news release that displaying the 988 Lifeline sign “can be a critical first step in connecting someone to help.”

“By placing a 988 yard sign in your yard, storefront, or community space, you may help someone recognize that support is available at a moment when they need it most,” Isaacson said in the release.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S., the second leading cause of death among youth and young adults age 15-34 with firearms the most common method by 57%.