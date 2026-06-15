Guilty pleas in 5 cases in 2 counties sends Whiteside County man to prison for 5 years

A Whiteside County man has been sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to theft and weapon charges in Whiteside County and to burglary, unlawful restraint and battery charges in Bureau County.

Ijah Hopson, 20, of Fulton, pleaded guilty June 5 in Whiteside County Circuit Court to charges in two separate cases. Under a plea deal, Hopson pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a stolen firearm – a .380 caliber pistol – in connection with a May 14, 2024, incident. As part of the deal, two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm were dismissed.

He also pleaded guilty in a separate Whiteside County case, accusing him of stealing items worth more than $500 but less than $10,000 from April 21, 2024, to May 21, 2024. Items taken from five victims included a pink expandable baton, a handgun, a driver’s license and debit card, two wallets, a checkbook, a purse and $50, according to court records.

He was sentenced to four years in prison in each case, with the sentences to be served concurrently. They also will be served concurrently with three other sentences handed down on June 1 in Bureau County Circuit Court, according to court records.

In that county, Hopson was charged with burglary for the March 21 break-in at Harry’s Pub & Grub in Ohio, Illinois. Five days later, he was charged with domestic battery and unlawful restraint for pushing a woman and holding her down.

He also incurred multiple charges, some dismissed as part of a plea, for a series of March auto break-ins and attempts to use the credit cards.

Bureau County prosecutors agreed to five-year concurrent sentences, less about two months’ credit for time served.