Sandwich Public Library programs running through July

Sandwich Public Library Hours:

• 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday

• 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday

• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Hours may differ for holidays and special events. Refer to the Policy page of the library’s website to review calendar of holiday closings, www.sandwichpld.org.

Summer Reading Programs

Summer Reading program runs now through July 31, inviting readers of all ages to explore stories, programs, and discovery under this year’s theme: Plant a Seed, Read! Sign up at the library to get started.

The program pairs reading with hands-on activities rooted in nature, community, and local history.

June focuses on exploration and growth—from butterfly habitats to herb gardens.

July shifts to celebration, marking 250 years since the Declaration of Independence with themed programs and activities.

June: Explore and Grow

Park Explorers

All June and July. Families with children ages 0–12) Pick up a scavenger hunt sheet at the library and explore local parks in partnership with the Sandwich Park District. Find hidden pictures, complete the challenge, and win prizes the more parks you visit.

Seed Paper Making Workshop

6 p.m., Wednesday, June 17

The Farmacy Farmstand, Newark. For those 18 and older. Registration required with $5 fee Create handmade paper embedded with flower or herb seeds in this hands-on class.

Herbology 101

6:30–7:30 p.m., Thursday, June 25.

Ages 18 and older. Learn the basics of planting, maintaining, and using herbs for cooking, teas, and home projects.

Stories of Sandwich: A Community Project

All June and July. All ages. Share your story and help grow the community. Contribute a favorite recipe, memory, or meaningful moment to the library’s community journals.

July: Celebrate and Connect

Passport to Illinois

All July. All Ages. Pick up a Passport to Illinois at the library and explore the people, places, and stories that make the state special as part of the Illinois America 250 celebration. Complete 4 or more pages by reading, visiting, or learning something new about Illinois, then return your passport for a small prize.

Edenton Tea Party and Other Tea Party Protests of the 1770s

6–7:30, p.m,. Thursday, July 9. Learn how women in Edenton, North Carolina took a stand against the Tea Tax and helped bring attention to growing colonial unrest. Presented by the Amos Kendall Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution.

Red, White, and Blue Take and Make

Wednesday, July 1, during library hours. All ages. Pick up a themed take-and-make craft to enjoy at home or in the library.

Liberty Kids Watch Party

2–3:30 p.m., Wednesdays and Fridays in July. Ages 5–13. Celebrate 250 years since the Declaration of Independence with themed activities and episodes of Liberty Kids.

Paws to Read

5:30–6:30 p.m., Monday, July 13. All ages. Read aloud to friendly therapy dogs from the Fox Valley Therapy Dog Club in a relaxed, encouraging environment.

Build Your Own Bouquet

6–7:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 15. Ages 16 and older. $5 registration fee. In partnership with Big Rock Organics, create a petite bouquet and take home a reminder that growth starts with a single seed.

Wine Tour with Waterman Winery & Vineyards

1–4 p.m., Saturday, July 25. Ages 21 and older. $10 fee. Registration opens July 3. Explore the vineyard, discover the story behind the vines, and savor wines that show how something beautiful grows from a single seed. Includes tastings and a bottle of wine to take home.