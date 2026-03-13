Batavia chiropractor pleads not guilty, faces rest of life in prison if convicted on all charges

Batavia chiropractor David H. Hanson, inset, faces multiple felony charges that he secretly recorded images of patients undressing. The Hanson Family Chiropractic office in Batavia is shown shortly on Nov. 17, 2025, shortly after Hanson was charged. Hanson pleaded not guilty to all 76 felony charges in court March 12, 2026. (Mark Black for Shaw Local News Network/inset photo provided by Kane County State's Attorney's Office)

A Batavia chiropractor accused of secretly recording more than 180 patients while they were nude or partially dressed stood before a judge Thursday and, through his attorney, pleaded not guilty to all 76 felony counts.

David Hanson was charged Nov. 6 with multiple felony counts of producing, disseminating and possessing images of child sexual abuse material and unauthorized video recording of children under age 18, records show.

Hanson, wearing black-and-white-striped detainee garb, stood next to his attorney Matthew Haiduk as Circuit Judge Donald Tegeler Jr. read the charges in the indictment, including dozens of Class X felony counts of related to the alleged production and dissemination of child sex abuse material.

If those charges lead to a conviction, the Class X felonies are punishable by six to 30 years in prison, with 30 to 60 years being a possible extended term, Tegeler said, noting the charges are not probationable. In Illinois law, an extended term can be added if aggravating factors are considered.

Additionally, Hanson faces multiple counts of possession of child sex abuse material, Class 2 felonies, which if convicted are punishable by three to seven years in prison, with the extended term being seven to 14 years, Tegeler said.

Such a sentence would also be served concurrently – that is, at the same time – if convicted of more than one charge, the judge said. These are probationable offenses.

Other charges Hanson faces are multiple counts of unauthorized video recordings, Class 4 felonies. If convicted of those, the punishment is one to three years in prison, with three to six years for the extended term, Tegeler said.

“If you were found guilty of every offense that I have now listed, based upon these cases, the minimum sentence ... would be 268 years, the maximum sentence – figuring everything out, if I’ve done this correctly – would be 1,331 years,” Tegeler said.

“When I take that on a day-for-day basis, the minimum sentence you’d serve would be 134 years, the maximum sentence would be 665 years,” Tegeler said.

Day-for-day refers to a day taken off a sentence for every day served with good behavior.

“If you were found guilty of all counts, your out date would be somewhere in the area of the year 2160 on the minimum side,” Tegeler said. “On the maximum side – and that is without any credit for time served – on the maximum side if I have done my addition correctly, your maximum out date would be the year 2691 in relation to these cases. My first question to you is, do you understand the possible sentencing ranges on these charges?”

“Yes,” Hanson answered.

“You are presumed innocent of all these charges,” Tegeler said.

The judge asked Haiduk if there was a plea on behalf of his client.

“Not guilty on all counts,” Haiduk answered.

Tegeler set May 21 for the next court date, Sept. 10 for a pretrial meeting and Sept. 14 for jury selection.

According to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office, Hanson allegedly disseminated videos of his own patients online. Prosecutors have also said they believe Hanson acted alone.

Hanson is being held in the Kendall County jail for his own safety while his criminal case is pending.

Hanson also faces seven civil lawsuits related to his alleged secret recordings of the chiropractic patients in a room set aside for red light and near-infrared therapy.