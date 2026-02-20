Batavia chiropractor indicted on 76 felony charges tied to alleged secret filming of patients

Batavia chiropractor David H. Hanson was indicted on 76 felony counts, 66 of them related to child sexual abuse material. (Photo provided by Kane County State's Attorney's Office)

A Kane County grand jury returned an indictment for 76 felony charges against Batavia chiropractor David H. Hanson, 66 of them related to child sexual abuse material, Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser announced Friday in a news release.

Hanson was arrested on Nov. 6 and charged with secretly videotaping patients as they undressed inside his chiropractic office, as well as possessing and disseminating child sexual abuse material. A subsequent investigation determined that Hanson had disseminated videos of his own patients online, the release stated.

Sixteen of the indicted counts charge Hanson with disseminating child sexual abuse material of victims from his chiropractic office; authorities believe Hanson acted alone, the release stated.

The grand jury charged Hanson with 19 counts of creating child sexual abuse material, 24 counts of disseminating child sexual abuse material and one count of reproducing child sexual abuse material, all Class X felonies punishable by six to 30 years in prison if convicted, according to authorities, who said the allegations occurred between Jan. 1, 2016 and Nov. 5, 2025.

Hanson was also charged with 22 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material and 10 counts of unauthorized video recording, also felonies, the release stated.

Hanson is currently being held in jail. His next court date is March 12.

Child Exploitation Unit investigators are still in the process of actively attempting to identify and contact potential victims, the release stated. The phone and email hotlines remain open at 630-444-3322 and SAOVictimHotline@KaneCountyIL.gov.

The public can stay updated on the case online at sao.kanecountyil.gov.