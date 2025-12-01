Batavia chiropractor acted alone in alleged secret filming of patients, Kane County prosecutors say

Batavia chiropractor David H. Hanson was charged following a Nov. 5, 2025, search of his office after authorities alleged he secretly videotaped more than 180 of his patients, including children, as they undressed or were nude. Police said the victims were mostly women and girls. (Photo provided by Kane County State's Attorney's Office)

A Batavia chiropractor, accused of secretly recording more than 180 patients while they were naked or partially dressed, acted alone, according to a news release from the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

David H. Hanson was charged Nov. 5 with multiple felony counts of producing, disseminating and possessing images of child sexual abuse, as well as three counts of video recording of children under age 18, according to the release.

Based on the information gathered to date, investigators believe that Hanson acted alone, the prosecutors’ release stated.

At this time, “there is no evidence indicating that Hanson’s family members or the employees of Hanson Family Chiropractic were aware of or involved with the alleged criminal activity,” the release stated.

The state’s attorney’s office has now received more than 1,500 calls and emails to the dedicated tip line from potential victims, according to the release. Investigators in the Child Exploitation Unit have begun identifying possible victims and will be actively reaching out over the coming weeks to those individuals, the release stated.

A dedicated webpage has been created to provide the public with updates on the case at sao.kanecountyil.gov. This webpage will display the most up-to-date information on the case as well as frequently asked questions.

Those who reached out to the office via the tip line do not need to reach out again.

“The Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office remains fully committed to transparency and accountability throughout the course of this case, and we intend to share developments whenever doing so will not compromise the integrity of the investigation,” the release stated. “We thank the public for their continued patience, cooperation and willingness to come forward.”

Hanson is currently being detained in the Kendall County jail. According to an email from Kane Sheriff Ron Hain, Hanson is being held in the other jail for his own safety.

Hanson’s next court date is Jan. 8.

Hanson and his chiropractic practice are also facing four civil lawsuits filed on behalf of clients who allege they were among those secretly recorded.