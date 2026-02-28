Batavia chiropractor faces new suits naming his wife, though officials say he acted alone; she’s divorcing him

Batavia chiropractor David H. Hanson, inset, faces multiple felony charges that he secretly recorded images of patients undressing. The Hanson Family Chiropractic office in Batavia is shown shortly on Nov. 17, 2025, shortly after Hanson was charged. (Mark Black for Shaw Local News Network/inset photo provided by Kane County State's Attorney's Office)

A Batavia chiropractor who is facing felony charges that he secretly recorded more than 180 of his clients – and was also facing five related civil complaints – now has two more civil lawsuits, and a divorce filing, to contend with, court records show.

Felony charges were filed Nov. 5 against David H. Hanson, included producing, disseminating and possessing materials depicting child sexual abuse. Hanson, 43, of Batavia, who ran Hanson Family Chiropractic, was recently indicted on 76 felonies in total, according to a joint news release from the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office and Batavia Police Department.

The two additional civil complaints allege negligent invasion of privacy and medical malpractice in connection with the alleged secret video recordings of two women.

La Grange attorney G. Grant Dixon III filed both complaints in December, also naming as defendants Hanson’s wife, as well as various business entities: the Hanson Family Chiropractic corporation, Hanson Family Holdings LLC, Hanson Family Management LLC and The Organized Chiro LLC.

Rather than state a dollar amount, the two counts in both complaints seek “in excess of the jurisdictional minimum,” which in Kane County is $50,000.

“My clients are seeking whatever a jury says they are entitled to for the horrible things the defendants did,” Dixon said.

The lawsuits allege that both women were recorded in dress, partially clothed, topless or naked by the staff or employees of the chiropractic office without their knowledge or permission in a red light treatment room or while receiving stand-up X-rays.

A stand-up X-ray is one in which a patient is upright to measure weight-bearing positions to see how gravity affects the body.

Both complaints also include a health professional report stating that video recording of patients during X-ray or red light therapy has no therapeutic benefit – and that doing so caused both of them mental anguish and sleeplessness.

Dixon said the health professional who authored the reports – a chiropractor himself – was not named in the filing, but would be made public as the case progresses.

“We are alleging that the doctor’s use of his medical treatment was wrong and that no reasonable doctor would have used cameras in the course of their medical treatment,” Dixon said, further asserting Hanson’s wife “allowed the videotaping to occur.”

Geneva attorney R. Gregory Earl III filed court papers Feb. 11 seeking to dismiss Hanson’s wife Kristen Hanson from both lawsuits.

Hanson’s wife “has not been charged, nor has there been any suggestion, implication, inference or whisper of any wrongdoing by” her, according to Earl’s filings on both complaints.

“She was neither an owner, nor an employee of the chiropractic office. In addition, she is not a medical professional. She is a stay-at-home mother who is raising two young boys, and has had her world turned upside down,” the filings stated.

While she does hold shares and membership interests in business entities, Hanson’s wife was not involved, nor did she conduct any business on their behalf, nor was she an employee or a medical professional, according to the filings.

Earl wrote that while Hanson’s wife is “is extremely sympathetic to all the victims of David Hanson’s actions, plaintiff’s focus on [her] is misguided. The allegations do not contain sufficient facts to sustain any cause of action ... so she must be dismissed from this case.”

In an email, Earl referred to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Dec. 1 news release, which read: “Based on the information gathered to date, investigators believe that David Hanson acted alone. At this time, there is no evidence indicating that Hanson’s family members or the employees of Hanson Family Chiropractic were aware of or involved with the alleged criminal activity.”

Court records show Hanson’s wife filed for divorce on Jan. 22.

“We maintain that Kristen was not involved and had zero knowledge of the criminal activity allegedly perpetrated by David; he acted individually. We respect the judicial process and will address all matters in court rather than in the media,” Earl’s email stated.

Hanson’s wife also signed an affidavit with both filings.

“I had no knowledge of and was unaware of any hidden camera spying on plaintiff or any other patient,” the affidavit stated. “I first learned of David Hanson’s appalling actions on or about the time of his arrest and criminal charges.”

The complaints allege 33 separate acts of negligence, and that each entity “knew or in the exercise of reasonable care should have known that plaintiff ... was being observed, videotaped and/or recorded in dress, partially clothed, topless and/or naked by staff, employees and/or agents of the chiropractic office.”

Dixon said he intends to find who else might have known about the alleged camera setup, which he asserted was “extremely sophisticated and detailed” and would have required help from a professional.

Dixon also filed motions for default on Feb. 13 in both civil cases, asserting that defendants did not follow an Illinois Supreme Court Rule requiring that they appear within 30 days after receiving a summons. Both summons were served Dec. 30, according to the filing.

Both cases have court hearings March 3.