St. Charles East gets walk-off victory over Kaneland: Tuesday’s Kane County Chronicle sports roundup

Softball

St. Charles East 2, Kaneland 1 (8 innings)

Holly Smith was the walk-off hero for the Saints (9-4) after hitting a single in the bottom of the eighth to secure the win over the Knights (9-4).

Besides Smith, Addison Wolf led the Saints’ offense, going 3 for 3 at the plate while stealing three bags. Makayla Van Dinther got the win in the circle, allowing two hits and one run (none earned) while striking out 10 in eight innings.

Despite the loss on the mound, Ellie Peck finished the game with 13 strikeouts while only allowing six hits and two runs (one earned) in 7⅓ innings for the Knights. Natalie Naab drove in the team’s only run on a double.

Aurora Central Catholic 13, Lyons 2

Each of the Chargers’ (13-5) first five batters recorded two or more RBIs in a big nonconference victory on the road.

Kate Gambro led the scoring effort, collecting three hits with a home run and three RBIs. Jessica Pleckham (4 for 4, double), Abby Gambro (2 for 4, two doubles), Morgan Vaghy (1 for 4, double) and Ashley Moore (1 for 3) each drove in two runs.

Baseball

St. Charles East 7, Glenbard North 4

The Saints (5-6, 2-0) secured the first DuKane Conference series of the season with a win on the road over the Panthers.

Jake Feigleson led the offense after going 4 for 4 and scoring three runs. Andrew Zolna drove in three runs off of two hits, and Joey Arend added two hits from the leadoff position.

Marmion 10, De La Salle 9

The Cadets (10-7-1, 2-0 Chicago Catholic - White) found themselves on the winning side of a back-and-forth contest that saw seven lead changes throughout the game.

Matthew Tulley was the hero of the game, with his third hit of the game being an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth to plate the go-ahead run. Nate Bostrand had three RBIs in the game, while Ethan Flores (two doubles) and Trajan Storto-Featherson each added two hits.

St. Francis 15, Leo 0 (4 innings)

The Spartans (7-3, 2-0 Chicago Catholic - White) put up 10 runs in the second inning to pace them to a big series win.

Nolan Galla had three hits, all for doubles, while Brady Carroll hit a home run as both plated three runs in the game. Colt Armbrust drove in a pair.

On the mound, Jose Samiengo threw a four-inning no hitter, walking one batter while striking out five in the game.

Wheaton North 5, St. Charles North 4

After taking a 4-3 lead in the top of the sixth inning, the North Stars (5-7, 1-1 DuKane) let up two runs in the bottom half of the inning to fall short of securing the series.

Nolan Macholz finished the day with three hits, while Chase Ferguson drove in two on a double. Ben Auer also added two hits and scored a run.

Wheaton Warrenville South 9, Geneva 7

Despite scoring six runs in the final three innings, the Vikings (10-4, 1-1 DuKane) couldn’t recover from an early 6-1 deficit to fall in the second game of the series.

Tate Beran led the offense with two hits and three RBIs. Michael Toole plated a pair on a double. Nelson Wendell and Alex Abraham both finished the game with two hits.

Lake Park 6, Batavia 1

The Bulldogs (4-7-1, 1-1) couldn’t secure the series victory as they fell to the Lancers on the road. Brandon Oke had two hits in the contest, while Keegan Harp had the only RBI in the game off of a double.

Montini 10, Aurora Central Catholic 0

Tyler Davis went 3 for 3 at the plate as the Chargers (8-7, 0-2 Chicago Catholic - White) struggled to score against the Broncos.

Girls soccer

Geneva 1, Sandberg 1

Lilly Vostal scored on a cross from Riley Pryor to help the Vikings (3-4-3) secure a tie in the Plainfield Tournament.

Cary-Grove 4, Burlington Central 0

The Rockets (2-7, 0-1 Fox Valley) failed to get on the board in their conference opener.

Montini 8, Rosary 0

The Royals (0-9, 0-4 Chicago Catholic) failed to get on the scoreboard for the eighth time this season in the loss to the Broncos.

Boys water polo

St. Charles Co-op 11, McHenry 4

St. Charles (16-4) was led by a four-goal effort from James Shimon. Cole Selig added three goals and four steals, while Mac Mika had two goals and four assists. Tommy Marcotte had 11 saves and two assists while in net.