The Batavia Indoor Farmers’ Market season returning Nov. 2

The Batavia Indoor Farmers’ Market is returning to BrewStillery in Batavia each Saturday beginning Nov. 2. (Provided by April Duda/April Duda Photography)

The Batavia Indoor Farmers’ Market season is kicking off Saturday, Nov. 2, at 9 a.m. and going until noon at Grainology BrewStillery, 131 Flinn Street, Suite C, Batavia.

The indoor market will continue every Saturday through mid-May according to a news release by organizers Batavia MainStreet. The popular outdoor markets will return in warmer months.

Batavia Main Street Shoppers at the Batavia Indoor Farmers' Market can purchase local produce and locally made artisan crafts. (Provided by April Duda/April Duda Photography)

Each week, visitors can shop from more than 20 vendors, including local farmers, bakers, and craft artisans. The bountiful diversity of products include locally grown produce, farm raised meats, fresh baked goods, CBD products for humans and pets, evergreen wreaths, kombucha tea, and more.

The vendors and their products available at each week’s market will be posted on the Batavia Farmers’ Market Facebook and Instagram pages.

Popular returning vendors include Van Laar’s Fruit Farm, selling apple cider donuts, breads, and apples. Another vendor, Might Greens Farm, sells seasonal produce grown in Elburn. Hufendick Farm will be selling locally raised beef, pork, chicken, and eggs, according to the release.

New vendors include The Softwave Fish Co, featuring fresh fish, smoked fish, crab cakes and more. Fourth Dimension Flavors is selling homemade soups and Grainology is serving their brews on tap and specialty cocktails, according to the release.

Shoppers can use their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to purchase food items at the market. Shoppers can double their SNAP benefits with Link Match, a dollar-for-dollar match for the purchase of fresh local fruits and vegetables, according to the release.