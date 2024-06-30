Large crowds enjoy Batavia Farmers’ Market, a 30-year summer tradition

Families and smiling faces gathered along the sun-dappled riverwalk in downtown Batavia on Saturday, June 29 as the Batavia Farmers’ Market is enjoying its 30th season.

Along North River Street from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday until Oct. 26, guests come to enjoy the sounds of acoustic guitars, try out the different food trucks, and shop from vendors selling things from homegrown mushrooms and organic farm produce to homemade candles and baked berry pies.

People enjoy the Batavia Farmers' Market on June 29, 2024. (Joey Weslo)

For eight years, Katie and Carlos Palomares have welcomed farmers market guests to their stand selling vegetables from their farm, Mighty Greens Farm in Elburn.

“Each summer, it keeps getting better and better,” Katie Palomares said. “It’s been great to see the market grow over the years. I’ve built so many amazing relationships with customers; the crowds show no matter rain or shine.”

Guests are always quick to buy up their cherry tomatoes, micro-greens, and lettuces ranging from butter lettuce to romaine. More information on their farm can be found at mightygreensfarm.com.

“This is my hometown, so selling here feels extra special,” Palomares said. “These will always be my people.”

Encouraging sense of community

Organizers of the farmers market aim to enrich Batavia’s community values while inviting the people to support farmers and artisans from the grassroots level. Applications are being accepted for new vendors.

Every third Saturday of the month, the farmers market features the Artisan Collective, consisting of artists, makers and designers selling handmade and vintage items. To be added to the 2024 Artisan Collective waitlist, visit events@downtownbatavia.com.

New this year, Batavia is hosting Wednesday evening farmers markets from 5 to 8 p.m.through the end of August in the same location.

Each Saturday the farmers market features one local nonprofit. The Batavia Plain Dirt Gardeners was featured June 29.

Organization President Doris Trout invited guests to buy tickets for the upcoming 2024 Garden Walk on July 13 to tour seven beautiful gardens and the Batavia Wildflower Sanctuary along the riverwalk peninsula that the group maintains year-round. Tickets are available at bataviaplaindirtgardeners.org.

“We promote a love of sustainable gardening and the natural world through education and volunteerism,” said Trout. “It’s fun to feel part of the community. People often focus on big world issues, but it’s your own backyard and your community where you can truly make a large difference. Working together creates a nice impact on the environment and nurtures the sense of a caring community.”

Creek Side Market Garden sells fresh farm produce at the Batavia Farmers' Market on June 29, 2024. (Joey Weslo)

The organization hosts monthly meetings and invites guest speakers to come and teach innovative gardening techniques.

“A lot of the younger generation is unaware of where the food they eat comes from,” said Trout said. “We need to encourage them and help them recognize what we do to the environment today affects what’s going to be available to them when they grow up.”

Such community ideals is part of what keeps bringing both visitors and vendors back to the market each week and each year.

Rick Clark, owner of Great Baked Pies in Huntley, has been a hit with shoppers at the market with his custom-baked goods for two years.

“The best part of being here is the people are so friendly,” Clark said. “The vendors like to interact with the people and with each other too. Everybody here works together.”

Clark likes to say that when it comes to the desserts he makes, his only baking limitation is your imagination. He said a lot of people preorder and come to his booth every Saturday to pick up creations from blackberry peach, apple and cherry to even a pineapple and pepper pie that was once custom ordered. To place an order, call 224-377-8073 or email rick@greatbakedpies.com.

“I am very proud to be a part of this farmers market,” said Clark. “I think it’s the best market out there; it’s always wall to wall with smiling people.”

Musicians interested in playing at the Saturday market can call the Instrument Exchange at 847-951-7098. To play the Wednesday evening market, email the Sidecar Supper Club and Beer Garden at howdy@sidecarsupperclub.com.