Kane County Chronicle weekly schedule preview for week of Sept. 2

Geneva’s Finnegan Weppner (8) runs after the catch for a touchdown against Larkin during a football game at Geneva High School on Friday, Aug 30, 2024. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

Monday, September 2nd

Boys soccer

Marmion vs. Leyden at St. Charles East in St. Charles Invitational, 9 a.m.

St. Charles East vs. Maine South in St. Charles Invitational, 11 a.m.

St. Charles North vs. Metea Valley in St. Charles Invitational, 11 a.m.

Tuesday, September 3rd

Boys cross country

Aurora Central Catholic, Kaneland at Sycamore Invite at Kishwaukee College, 4:45 p.m.

Boys golf

Batavia, Burlington Central, Geneva, St. Charles North, St. Francis at Elgin Country Club, 1 p.m.

Kaneland vs. Sycamore at Sycamore Golf Club, 4 p.m.

Marmion vs. Providence Catholic at Mistwood Golf Club, 4:30 p.m.

Boys soccer

Aurora Central Catholic vs. Plano, 4:30 p.m.

St. Francis at Plainfield North, 5 p.m.

Burlington Central vs. Sycamore, 6 p.m.

Girls cross country

Aurora Central Catholic, Kaneland at Sycamore Invite at Kishwaukee College, 4:45 p.m.

Rosary at Kailey Fox Invitational at Yorkville, 5:30 p.m.

Girls golf

Batavia, Burlington Central, Geneva, St. Charles East, St. Charles North at Elgin Country Club, 1 p.m.

Aurora Central Catholic vs. Hinckley Big Rock at Indian Oaks Country Club, 4 p.m.

Girls swim and dive

Rosary vs. Oswego East at Marmion, 5 p.m.

St. Charles North vs. Naperville North, 5 p.m.

Girls tennis

Kaneland at Ottawa Township, 4:30 p.m.

St. Charles East vs. Glenbard West, 4:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball

Aurora Central Catholic at IMSA, 6:30 p.m.

Batavia volleyball at Neuqua Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Burlington Central at Crystal Lake South, 5:30 p.m.

Rosary at Oswego, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, September 4th

Boys golf

Batavia, Geneva at Batavia Open at Orchard Valley, 3:30 p.m.

St. Charles East, St. Charles North vs. Lake Park at Eaglewood Golf Course, 3:45 p.m.

Boys soccer

Batavia vs. Yorkville, 5 p.m.

Marmion vs. Maine South at St. Charles East in St. Charles Tournament, 5 p.m.

St. Charles East vs. Leyden in St. Charles Tournament, 7 p.m.

St. Charles North vs. West Chicago in St. Charles Tournament, 7 p.m.

Girls flag football

St. Francis at Rosary, 4:30 p.m.

Girls golf

Aurora Central Catholic vs. Plano at Cedardell Golf Course, 4 p.m.

Kaneland vs. Ottawa Township at Deer Park Country Club, 4 p.m.

St. Charles East vs. Lake Park at Pottawatomie Golf Course, 4 p.m.

Burlington Central vs. Prairie Ridge at Turnberry Country Club, 4:15 p.m.

Girls swim and dive

Geneva vs. York at West Chicago, 5 p.m.

Girls tennis

St. Francis vs. Hinsdale South, 4 p.m.

St. Charles East vs. Metea Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball

Batavia vs. Wheaton Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Geneva at Waubonise Valley, 5:30 p.m.

St. Francis at Marist, 6 p.m.

Thursday, September 5th

Boys golf

St. Charles East at Challenge at the Den Invite at The Den Golf Course, 1 p.m.

St. Francis vs. Oswego East at Cantigny Golf Course, 3 p.m.

St. Charles North vs. Metea Valley at Bowes Creek Golf Course, 3:30 p.m.

Burlington Central vs. Prairie Ridge at Turnberry Country Club, 4:30 p.m.

Boys soccer

Burlington Central at Creekside Middle School, time TBA

Aurora Central Catholic vs. Indian Creek, 4:30 p.m.

Geneva vs. Maine South, 7 p.m.

Kaneland at Batavia, 7 p.m.

Girls golf

Aurora Central Catholic vs. St. Francis at Cantigny Golf Course, 4:20 p.m.

Batavia vs. Wheaton North at Arrowhead Golf Course, 3:30 p.m.

Rosary vs. St. Edward at Wing Park Golf Course, 4 p.m.

Girls swim and dive

St. Charles East vs. Huntley, 5 p.m.

Girls tennis

Geneva vs. Neuqua Valley, 4 p.m.

Batavia vs. Metea Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Rosary at De La Salle, 4:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball

Burlington Central at Crystal Lake Central, 5:30 p.m.

St. Charles North at Naperville Central, 5:30 p.m.

Aurora Central Catholic at North Boone, 6 p.m.

St. Charles East at Hinsdale Central, 6 p.m.

Rosary vs. IC Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, September 6th

Football

Aurora Central Catholic vs. Christ the King at St. Ignatius, 7 p.m.

Batavia vs. South Elgin, 7 p.m.

Burlington Central at Dundee Crown, 7 p.m.

Geneva vs. Lemont, 7 p.m.

Kaneland vs. Wauconda, 7 p.m.

Marmion vs. Chicago Noble Academy, 7 p.m.

St. Charles East at Wheaton Academy, 7 p.m.

St. Charles North at Crete-Monee, 7 p.m.

Boys golf

Aurora Central Catholic vs. Westmont at Phillips Golf Course, 6 p.m.

Boys soccer

Burlington Central at Creekside Middle School, time TBA

Girls flag football

St. Francis vs. Bolingbrook, 8 p.m.

Girls golf

St. Charles North vs. Wheaton Warrenville-South at Pottawatomie Golf Course, 3:30 p.m.

Girls swim and dive

St. Charles North vs. Hinsdale Central, 5:30 p.m.

Girls tennis

Batavia at St. Francis, 3:45 p.m.

Girls volleyball

St. Charles East, St. Francis at Conant Invite, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 7th

Football

St. Francis vs. Lift for Life at Clyde C. Jordan Stadium, time TBA

Boys cross country

Aurora Central Catholic at Oregon Open at Oregon Park West, 9 a.m.

Batavia at Red Devil Invitational at Katherine Legge Park, 9 a.m.

Burlington Central at Harlem Invitational at Keiselburg Forest Preserve, 9 a.m.

Geneva, Marmion, St. Charles East, St. Charles North at Leavy Invitational at Northwestern Medicine Cross Country course, 9 a.m.

Boys golf

Burlington Central at Foxford Hills Golf Club, 8 a.m.

Boys soccer

Burlington Central at Creekside Middle School, time TBA

Geneva at Addison Trail, time TBA

Marmion, St. Charles East, St. Charles North, St. Francis in St. Charles Invitational at St. Charles East, 9 a.m., 11 a.m.

Aurora Central Catholic at Westmont, 11 a.m.

Girls cross country

Aurora Central Catholic, Kaneland at Oregon Open at Oregon Park West, 9 a.m.

Batavia at Red Devil Invitational at Katherine Legge Park, 9 a.m.

Burlington Central at Harlem Invitational at Keiselburg Forest Preserve, 9 a.m.

Geneva, Rosary, St. Charles East, St. Charles North, St. Francis at Leavey Invitational at Northwestern Medicine Cross Country course, 9 a.m.

Girls flag football

St. Francis vs. Mother McAuley, 11 a.m.

St. Francis vs. Joliet Central, 1 p.m.

Girls golf

Burlington Central, Rosary at Glendale Lakes Golf Course, 8 a.m.

Girls tennis

Geneva at Downers Grove South, 8 a.m.

St. Francis at Warren, 8:15 a.m.

Batavia at Pekin, 8:30 a.m.

St. Charles East at Fremd Invite, 8:30 a.m.

St. Charles North at Ottawa, 8:30 a.m.

Girls volleyball

Rosary at West Aurora, 8 a.m.

Batavia at Jacobs, 9 a.m.

St. Charles East, St. Francis at Conant Invite, 9 a.m.