St. Charles’ Dam Task Force to meet for fourth time

St. Charles’ Dam Task Force is meeting for the fourth time Thursday as it continues to determine the future of the dam. (Sandy Bressner)

St. Charles’ Dam Task Force is set to meet for the fourth time at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1, in City Hall.

The task force is a volunteer, joint initiative by the city and the park district. It was formed in February as a result of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ study of the Fox River and its recommendation to remove nine dams in Kane County, including the St. Charles Dam.

The goal of the task force is to help St. Charles City Council members make a well-informed decision on whether to remove the St. Charles Dam by engaging with the public and consultants to assess the environmental, recreational and economic impacts it would have on the city.

The task force consists of three aldermen and two residents representing the city, three representatives from the park district and one member from the River Corridor Foundation of St. Charles. They are expected to meet monthly until the March 1, 2025, deadline when they will issue a final report to the City Council, which will then decide whether or not to remove the dam.

The task force’s first three meetings have been well attended, and have featured a great deal of public comment and discussion.

Key topics discussed at previous meetings include the ownership of the dam, the possible hiring of consultants and conducting evaluations to best assess each type of impact removing the dam could have. Task force members still have dozens of questions about the dam’s impact on the environment, the local economy and the recreational use of the Fox River.

At their May meeting, task force members were appointed to four subcommittees which will individually assess environmental, recreational, economic impacts and the Army Corps’ report.

At their June meeting, task force members determined the Illinois Department of Natural Resources owns the dam, and subcommittee members raised more questions, suggested hiring consultants, and continued discussing other data gathering methods they wish to utilize.

The task force’s July meeting was cancelled in anticipation of additional analysis being conducted by the Army Corps of Engineers, and subcommittee members are expected to return with specific requests and proposals for engaging with third parties at this week’s meeting.

The Task Force announced last month that it will hire a consultant to review issues raised at previous meetings and evaluate the information received from the most recent reports from the Army Corps, which are expected to be compiled and discussed at this week’s meeting.

Previous meeting recordings can be viewed on the task force’s playlist on the City of St. Charles’ YouTube page. For more information, answers to frequently asked questions and to view public records, visit the task force’s website at engage.stcharlesil.gov/fox-river-dam.