Geneva police will use drone during Memorial Day parade

Geneva High School Band marches in the city's Memorial Day parade on May 29, 2023. (Joe Biesk )

Geneva police will use its new drone for the first time during the American Legion Fox River Geneva Post 75 Memorial Day Parade, 10 a.m. May 27, officials announced in a news release.

Two Geneva officers received pilot certifications from the Federal Aviation

Administration following training at the College of DuPage – Homeland Security Training Center.

The Drones for First Responders Act authorizes the use of law enforcement drones for real-time monitoring during parades and special events. The addition of drone surveillance helps strengthen police security measures – already in place – for large-scale community events, according to the release.

Geneva Police previously announced street closures and detour routes associated with the Memorial Day Parade, available online at www.geneva.il.us.