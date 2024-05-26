May 26, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeSportsThank You First RespondersThe SceneNewslettereNewspaperObituariesEvent Calendar

Geneva police will use drone during Memorial Day parade

Police will do real-time drone monitoring for the first time

By Shaw Local News Network
Geneva High School Band marches in the city's Memorial Day parade on May 29, 2023.

Geneva High School Band marches in the city's Memorial Day parade on May 29, 2023. (Joe Biesk )

Geneva police will use its new drone for the first time during the American Legion Fox River Geneva Post 75 Memorial Day Parade, 10 a.m. May 27, officials announced in a news release.

Two Geneva officers received pilot certifications from the Federal Aviation

Administration following training at the College of DuPage – Homeland Security Training Center.

The Drones for First Responders Act authorizes the use of law enforcement drones for real-time monitoring during parades and special events. The addition of drone surveillance helps strengthen police security measures – already in place – for large-scale community events, according to the release.

Geneva Police previously announced street closures and detour routes associated with the Memorial Day Parade, available online at www.geneva.il.us.

GenevaKane CountyMemorial DayParadePolice