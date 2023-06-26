St. Charles expected to see growth in rental multi-family housing units

River East Lofts Multi-family apartment development Four-story building with 42 units as well as commercial space and parking on ground floor Southeast corner of Illinois and Riverside Avenues, downtown Received zoning approval, expecting permitting to be submitted this year Frontier Development Group

River 504 Mixed use condominium development Four-story building with 20 condo units, a rooftop penthouse level and commercial space and parking on the ground floor First and Prairie Streets, south of downtown Zoning applications have been filed and are expected to be reviewed by the planning commission this summer J&B Builders, Inc.

Indiana Place Apartments Multi-family apartment development Existing two story building to be renovated into 15 apartments units with plans to add more Former Lamp Factory at 13th and Indiana Streets Permits for conversion to residential are currently being reviewed, with a PUD application for expansion expected to be submitted this summer Midwest Custom Homes

Springs at St. Charles Apartment Development 320 units in 16 2-story buildings North of Smith Road behind the former Charlestowne Mall Currently under construction and expected to continue into 2024 Continental Properties

Charlestowne Lakes Townhome and duplex development 62 duplex units and 105 townhome units South of Foxfield Drive behind the former Charlestowne Mall Currently laying site work for construction to begin this fall and continue through next year D.R. Horton

Prairie Centre Mixed use apartment development 670 units, including 75 affordable senior rental units (Anthony Place), in at least 15 structures, with mixed use buildings fronting Route 38 North of Route 38 and east of Randall Road behind Jewel-Osco Started in 2018 with five buildings complete and three currently under construction (roughly 300 of 670 units complete), two more years of construction expected Shodeen Group

Brooke Toria Estates Single-family home development 16 Units South side of Smith Road at Pheasant Trail, north of the former Charlestowne Mall Permits have been issued for all lots and construction is expected to be complete this year VMR Remodeling, Inc.

Munhall Glen Single-family home development 50 units South of Tyler Road at Munhall Avenue on the city’s east side Currently under construction, expected to continue through this year and into 2024 Airhart Construction