St. Charles announces schedule for Memorial Day parade, ceremonies

St. Charles will celebrate Memorial Day with cemetery ceremonies, a parade, a memorial service and a community breakfast fundraiser. Ceremonies start at 6 a.m. and the parade will kick off at 10 a.m. on May 27, 2024. (Mark Black for Shaw Local News Network)

St. Charles residents are invited to show respect to troops who have given their lives in service to their country and thank local veterans during the Memorial Day events on May 27.

Activities include cemetery ceremonies, a parade, a memorial service and a community breakfast fundraiser. Ceremonies start at 6 a.m. and the parade will kick off at 10 a.m.

“I look forward to an outpouring of community support for our fallen service men and women at the Memorial Day activities in St. Charles,” Mayor Lora Vitek said in a news release. “Events like these are so important to remember, recognize, and show respect for all those who have sacrificed their lives in the service of our nation.”

The schedule of events are as follows:

Flag Raising and Cemetery Ceremonies - 6 a.m.

The ceremony begins at Baker Community Center at 101 S. 2nd St., with the Boy Scouts posting colors, an Honor Guard and an honorary gun salute. Boy Scout Troops will then lead Flag Ceremonies beginning at the South Cemetery (east side of 7th Avenue, north of Madison Avenue), to the North Cemetery (west side of Route 25, north of Johnor Avenue), and concluding at the Union Cemetery (east side of Route 25, north of Stonehedge Road).

Veterans Community Breakfast Fundraiser – 7 to 9 a.m.

The St. Charles Veterans are hosting a Community Breakfast Fundraiser at Baker Memorial Church at 307 Cedar Ave. All are invited, and the breakfast will cost $5 per person. All current and former fire, police, uniformed scouts, emergency services, military members and veterans will dine for free.

Parade - 10 a.m.

The parade will step off at 6th and Main streets and continue to Riverside Avenue

Memorial Service - 10:45 a.m.

A special memorial service will immediately follow the parade at the Freedom Shrine along the river, west of the former St. Charles Police Department at 211 N. Riverside Ave. In the case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held inside the St. Charles Fire Station at 112 N. Riverside Ave.

The Memorial Service is led by Lt. Colonel Mark Powell, and will include Mayor Vitek reading the annual proclamation, a keynote address, and “Taps” will be played. For more information, contact Powell at mark.powell6444@gmail.com or 630-329-6444.

