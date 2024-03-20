Unofficial totals show Garcia, Tepe lead in Democratic Kane County Board race

Final, unofficial vote totals show Sonia Garcia leading incumbent Ron Ford in the Democratic race for the District 6 Kane County Board candidate.

As of 10:11 p.m. on March 19, with all precincts reporting, the final, unofficial vote totals showed Garcia was leading with 377 votes over Ford with 251 votes.

The winner is currently unopposed, and unless the Republican party slates a candidate, they will not have a contest in the fall.

Final, unofficial vote totals show incumbent Vern Tepe of Elgin leading Randy Hopp in the Democratic race for the District 22 County Board candidate, and will likely face Republican David Teas in the fall.

As of 10:11 p.m. on March 19, with all precincts reporting, the final, unofficial vote totals showed Tepe was leading with 930 votes over Hopp with 293 votes.

Tepe is vice chairman of the County Board.