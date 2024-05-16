Developer proposes 40 townhouses in Geneva

A rendering of a 40-unit townhouse development proposed by Lexington Homes for Stone Circle, Geneva. The Planning and Zoning Commission will set a hearing date as the applicant is seeking a zoning map amendment. (Image provided by City of Geneva)

A developer is proposing a new townhouse project of 40 units at Fisher and Heartland drives on Geneva’s west side, according to documents filed with the city.

Lexington Homes proposes to build Geneva Crossing Townhomes on Stone Circle, documents show.

The Planning and Zoning Commission will schedule a public hearing, as Lexington Homes is seeking approval for a zoning map amendment, final plat of subdivision, final planned unit development, documents show.

The area proposed for Geneva Crossing is just northwest of Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital and south of Williamsburg Avenue.