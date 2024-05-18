Geneva, Batavia churches partner on to hosting annual Memorial Day breakfast

The United Methodist Church of Geneva will host its 68th annual Memorial Day Pancake Breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. Monday, May 27. (Provided by United Methodist Church of Geneva)

United Methodist Church of Geneva (UMCG) located at 211 Hamilton St. will host its 68th Memorial Day Pancake Breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. Monday, May 27, in the church’s parking lot.

The Geneva church’s men’s club will be joined by the men’s group of Batavia United Methodist Church.

The church will offer all-you-can eat pancakes, sausage, coffee, juice and milk to all ages, rain or shine.

Proceeds from the breakfast will be donated to local charities.

“When great food, good company and giving to charities align – like in our Annual Pancake Breakfast – we really are ‘being’ the church,” said UMCG’s Pastor Rob Hamilton in a news release from the church. “I am so proud that 100% of the profits of the Pancake Breakfast support agencies and charities; locally, nationally and globally. I’m eager to flip some pancakes to feed people and meet some of our world’s most pressing needs.”

Tickets are on sale now at www.genevaumc.org, and will also be available at the event.

Ticket prices for those 13 and up will be $9, and ages 4-12 will be $4. Those 3 and under eat for free.