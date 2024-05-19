Batavia’s Hall Quarry Beach ready to open for the season, new events planned

Batavia's Hall Quarry Beach, located at 400 S. Water St., will reopen on Saturday, May 25. (Provided by Batavia Park District)

Batavia’s Hall Quarry Beach reopens on Saturday, May 25. The Quarry will host special summer events, swim lessons and be available for private rentals.

Season passes remain on sale at discounted rates through Friday, May 24. Passes are available for online purchase at Bataviaparks.org or at one of the District’s two community centers: the Civic Center at 327 W. Wilson St., and Eastside Community Center at 14 N. Van Buren St.

Daily admission for Batavia residents is $10 while nonresidents pay $15. Twilight admission is $5 for residents and $7 for nonresidents. Children under 2 are free.

For information on pricing, visit bataviaparks.org/harold-hall-quarry-beach.

The Quarry has zero-depth edge water for easy access while kids flume, a diving tower and a drop slide, according to a news release from Batavia Park District.

When Batavia's Hall Quarry Beach reopens on Saturday, May 25, attendees will have access to a diving tower, a drop slide and more. (Provided by Batavia Park District)

Bouncy inflatables, sand volleyball courts and the Quarry’s concession stand will also return this summer, alongside the shaded picnic area, according to the release.

There will be four aquatic events this summer:

Wacky Water Olympics: 12:30 to 4 p.m. Monday, June 10

Tween Eras Night: Thursday, June 13 (advance registration required)

Christmas in July with Santa: Friday, July 19

So Long Summer Swim: Friday, Aug. 9

The Quarry is located at 400 S. Water St.

In the event of inclement weather, the Quarry will close. To check weather updates, visit the Rainout Line at bataviaparks.org. Residents and visitors may sign up for text alerts by texting “follow #quarry” to (630) 879-5235.

For more information on Batavia Park District programs and events, call 630-879-5235 or visit bataviaparks.org.