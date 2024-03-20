Newcomer Eric Stare leads incumbent Kenyon in Kane County Board primary race

Kane County Board District 16 Republican incumbent Mike Kenyon (right) waits for election results with Kane County Board District 18 Republican incumbent Rick Williams at Old Towne Pub and Eatery in Campton Hills on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. According to unofficial results, challenger Eric Stare was leading Kenyon in the primary race. (Sandy Bressner)

Newcomer Eric Stare appears to have unseated 18-year Kane County Board veteran Michael Kenyon, R-South Elgin, in unofficial results in Tuesday’s GOP primary election in District 16.

Stare received 571 votes to Kenyon’s 385, a difference of 186 votes, according to unofficial results posted late Tuesday on the County Clerk’s website.

“It’s awesome,” Stare said of his apparent win.

Eric Stare led in a primary race with incumbent Michael Kenyon for the Kane County Board District 16 in unofficial results late Tuesday. (Photo provided by Eric Stare)

Kenyon could not be reached for comment.

The votes are not official until the clerk’s office certifies them in 14 days.

The two candidates — Kenyon, a farmer and Stare, a driver for a waste hauler and an Elgin Township Trustee — presented opposite views on LGBTQIA+, paper ballots and Trump.

Stare said he did not condone homosexuality because of his Christian beliefs, while Kenyon voted to support Pride Month in Kane County.

Stare had also picketed the UpRising Bakery and Cafe in Lake in the Hills in 2022 over issue of children seeing a drag show there.

Stare said he supports a return to hand-counting paper ballots because he did not trust machines. Kenyon had countered that it would take too long – and that if Stare doesn’t trust machines, why would he trust a person?

Stare also affirmed that Trump won in 2020 while Kenyon said Joe Biden was elected.

Stare is expected to face Democrat Ted Penesis in the Nov. 5 general election.