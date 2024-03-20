Challenger Jon Gripe leads incumbent Davoust in Kane primary race

Newcomer Jonathan Gripe appears to have unseated 18-year Kane County Board veteran Mark Davoust, R-St. Charles, in unofficial results in Tuesday’s GOP primary election in District 14.
Gripe received 1,217 votes to Davoust’s 568, a difference of 649 votes according to unofficial results posted late Tuesday on the County Clerk’s website.
Gripe did not respond to a request for comment.
“Well, this not the way I’d hoped to finish up on the county board and I’m disappointed obviously,” Davoust said.
“I enjoyed the work very much and still felt like I had a lot to contribute. I guess if this is the direction the Republican Party is going, maybe it’s a good time to be out. It doesn’t feel like the party I was a part of for many years,” he said.
Davoust said he would look forward to his family business, coaching at Kaneland High School, “grandkids to love and spoil and a loving wife.”
Gripe, a retired financial adviser, serves on several nonprofit boards, including Fox Valley Hands of Hope, Anderson Humane, St. Charles Kiwanis and Lazarus House.