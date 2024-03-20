Challenger Jon Gripe leads incumbent Davoust in Kane primary race

Kane County Board District 14 Republican challenger Jonathan Gripe waits for election results at Old Towne Pub and Eatery in Campton Hills on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. Gripe led incumbent Mark Davoust, R-St. Charles, in unofficial results late Tuesday. (Sandy Bressner)

Newcomer Jonathan Gripe appears to have unseated 18-year Kane County Board veteran Mark Davoust, R-St. Charles, in unofficial results in Tuesday’s GOP primary election in District 14.

Gripe received 1,217 votes to Davoust’s 568, a difference of 649 votes according to unofficial results posted late Tuesday on the County Clerk’s website.

Gripe did not respond to a request for comment.

“Well, this not the way I’d hoped to finish up on the county board and I’m disappointed obviously,” Davoust said.

Mark Davoust speaks during a forum on Tuesday Feb. 20, 2024, held at Batavia City Hall hosted by the League of Woman Voters. Challenger Jonathan Gripe led Davoust in unofficial results in Tuesday's primary election. (David Toney for Shaw Local/David Toney)

“I enjoyed the work very much and still felt like I had a lot to contribute. I guess if this is the direction the Republican Party is going, maybe it’s a good time to be out. It doesn’t feel like the party I was a part of for many years,” he said.

Davoust said he would look forward to his family business, coaching at Kaneland High School, “grandkids to love and spoil and a loving wife.”

Gripe, a retired financial adviser, serves on several nonprofit boards, including Fox Valley Hands of Hope, Anderson Humane, St. Charles Kiwanis and Lazarus House.