Here’s what’s going on in Kane County for Memorial Day

St. Charles Memorial Day Parade Color Guard heads up the procession down Main Street on Monday, May 29, 2023. (Mark Black for Shaw Local News Network)

Several ceremonies, parades and events are planned throughout Kane County on Memorial Day, here is what your municipality will be doing to honor the occasion and remember the fallen:

ST. CHARLES: Memorial Day ceremonies will begin with Flag Raising and Cemetery Ceremonies at 6 a.m. at the Baker Community Center at 101 S. 2nd St., with the Boy Scouts posting colors, an Honor Guard and an honorary gun salute.

Boy Scout Troops will lead Flag Ceremonies beginning at the South Cemetery (east side of 7th Avenue, north of Madison Avenue), to the North Cemetery (west side of Route 25, north of Johnor Avenue), and concluding at the Union Cemetery (east side of Route 25, north of Stonehedge Road).

The St. Charles Veterans will hosting a Community Breakfast Fundraiser from 7 to 9 a.m. at Baker Memorial Church at 307 Cedar Ave. All are invited, and the breakfast will cost $5 per person. All current and former fire, police, uniformed scouts, emergency services, military members and veterans will dine for free.

The Memorial Day Parade will step off at 10 a.m. at 6th and Main streets and continue to Riverside Avenue

A special memorial service will immediately follow the parade at 10:45 a.m. at the Freedom Shrine along the river, west of the former St. Charles Police Department at 211 N. Riverside Ave. In the case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held inside the St. Charles Fire Station at 112 N. Riverside Ave.

The Memorial Service is led by Lt. Colonel Mark Powell, and will include Mayor Vitek reading the annual proclamation, a keynote address, and “Taps” will be played. For more information, contact Powell at mark.powell6444@gmail.com or 630-329-6444, or visit www.stcharlesil.gov.

GENEVA: The American Legion Fox River – Geneva Post 75 will step off its annual Memorial Day Parade from the Geneva Train Station at 10 a.m. The parade will feature the color guard, local veterans, City officials, and Boy and Girl Scouts. The procession will travel north on Third Street to the World War I Memorial in Wheeler Park, where a Memorial Day ceremony will be held.

United Methodist Church of Geneva will host its 68th Memorial Day Pancake Breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. in the church’s parking lot at 211 Hamilton St. The Geneva church’s men’s club will be joined by the men’s group of Batavia United Methodist Church.

The breakfast will offer all-you-can eat pancakes, sausage, coffee, juice and milk to all ages, rain or shine. Proceeds from the breakfast will be donated to local charities.

Tickets are on sale now at www.genevaumc.org, and will also be available at the event. Tickets will cost $9 for those 13 and older, $4 for ages 4-12 and free for children under 3 years of age.

BATAVIA: The Batavia Vikings Ring Lodge 18 will host a Herring Breakfast at 7 a.m. at the Batavia VFW Post 1197 at 645 S. River St.

Batavia VFW Post 1197 will host a Memorial Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. at the post, during which the names of fallen post members will be read, and the Batavia City Band will perform.

ELBURN: The Elburn American Legion Post 630 will hold their annual Memorial Day Observance, which will start step off at 10 a.m. at Lions Park and will make their way to the Blackberry Township Cemetery for the ceremony.