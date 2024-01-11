Only in Geneva is winter this good

Although it is chilly, take advantage of outside activities that only are available during these colder months. Activities to keep each family member entertained. Ice skating, sledding or taking a walk, just about anywhere in Geneva is awe-inspiring in the winter.

Did you get a Geneva gift certificate for the holidays? Or maybe a little extra cash? Geneva shops are the go-to places for one-of-a-kind items. This month, gift yourself.

January is a perfect time to take a deep breath, relax and enjoy the community you live in. Whatever you choose to do this month, I think you will agree that staying, playing, shopping, eating and drinking in Geneva is a special experience.

Nine days of delicious dining

With a diversity of cuisines, dining in Geneva always is a treat. A 2024 resolution may be to try out a new eatery. In the past couple of months, several new restaurants have opened their doors. A new favorite may emerge. For a night out on the town with fine dining or a quick meal at a sidewalk cafe, Geneva has it all, including Geneva Restaurant Week from Jan. 20-28.

It’s nine days of delicious, discounted dining at some of Geneva’s finest restaurants. Explore scrumptious eats and leave the cooking utensils and dirty dishes at home and join in as we celebrate Geneva’s thriving and unique culinary scene. Tickets or passes are not necessary. Just tell your server at the participating restaurant that you would like the Geneva Restaurant Week offering. Visit genevachamber.com for more information and a complete list of restaurants.

Here comes the happy couple

Are you planning a wedding soon or know someone who is? The Geneva Wedding Walk on Feb. 25 is the perfect opportunity to explore all the area has to offer for wedding planning. Register at genevachamber.com. Let Geneva be the start of your happily ever after.

Festivals aplenty

Mark these dates down on your calendar so you won’t miss a moment of fun at Geneva’s festivals in 2024. Watch our website for more events popping up this year.

Geneva Restaurant Week, Jan. 20-28

Geneva Wedding Walk, Feb. 25

Coffee Crawl, April 20

Geneva City Wide Garage Sale, April 26-27

Swedish Days, June 19-23

Car shows, Thursdays in July and August

Geneva Arts Fair, July 27-28

Festival of the Vine, Sept. 6-8

Cocoa & Chocolate Crawl, November TBD

Christmas Walk, Dec. 6

Holiday House Tour, Dec. 6-7