Batavia officials approve Quarry Beach project, honor teacher during City Council meeting

The Batavia City Council on Monday approved the installation of fiber optic cable at Hall Quarry Beach, connecting it to the larger Batavia network.

Bidding for the project was waived in order to complete the project before it opens in May.

“We are approving a contract for fiber conduit installation at Hall Quarry beach on behalf of the Batavia Park District,” said Alderman Nicholas Cerone at the April 3 meeting. “This is fully reimbursable by them and they requested we waive the bid process in order to get it done quickly. By doing so we save four weeks in the process and the quote came in under budget.”

According to meeting documents, $42,500 was budgeted for the installation by Ray’s Electrical and Boring Services, and the project is expected to cost $37,702.50.

In other meeting news, Batavia’s new community flag designed by Batavia High School sophomore Rachel Agro was unveiled in Batavia’s City Hall.

Agro’s design was one of over 100 submitted to a community flag design contest held earlier this year.

“With the construction of the Flag Day Monument, she thought it would be a great hand in glove of opportunity to showcase what’s going on with the monument and design a community flag,” said Former Alderman and Flag Day Monument Board Member Marty Callahan. “The donation of about 25 percent of all of the sales will go to the monument and its construction.”

Callahan said that the new flag can be purchased on the Batavia Chamber of Commerce website.

The council also celebrated Batavia High School English Teacher Amber Jirsa, who was named the North Suburbs Regional Teacher of the Year by the Illinois State Board of Education.

“Batavia High School English Teacher Amber Jirsa has been named the North Suburbs regional teacher of the year,” said Alderman Laura Lehman, reading from a new proclamation from the city.

Lehman said that Jirsa was one of 490 teachers honored by the ISBE, and is one of 13 finalists for Illinois Teacher of the Year.

“I could not do this without this community, without the students, without the amazing staff that has been there for me,” Jirsa said. “I am going to continue this journey for our students, because all of our students deserve to walk through those doors and feel inclusive. That’s why I’m here.”

Lehman said that ISBE officials cited Jirsa’s leadership in diversity and equity initiatives as playing a major role in their decision.

“Batavia couldn’t be prouder of you at the moment for all you’ve done already, and we’ll look for great things yet to appear on your record,” Mayor Jeff Schielke said. “You really have made a positive impact already and thank you for all you’ve done.”