Embark on a culinary adventure through Aurora

As Aurora continues to flourish and grow, so does the number of unique and delightfully delicious eateries and tap houses around town. From mouthwatering international flavors to innovative twists on classic dishes, Aurora’s culinary scene is bursting with variety.

Discover some hidden gems and rising stars that are making Aurora a must-visit destination for adventurous eaters.

Calla Lily Tea Room

83 S. LaSalle St., Aurora

(630) 340-4771

callalilytearoom.com

Calla Lily Tea Room is located at 83 S. Lasalle St., Aurora. (Photo courtesy of Calla Lily Tea Room)

Pinkies are definitely up at Calla Lily Tea Room amid its magical ambiance and elegant fare. Enjoy homemade finger sandwiches, desserts and scones, coupled with a perfect cup of tea. If you’re in the mood for a light lunch, don’t miss their soups and fresh market-sourced salads.

Taqueria El Tio

81 S. River St., Aurora

(630) 844-6603

taqueriaeltioandrestaurant.com

Taqueria El Tio is located at 81 S. River St., Aurora. (Photo courtesy of Taqueria El Tio )

At Taqueria El Tio, authenticity is key. In gorgeous, bright and bold colors, Taqueria El Tio presents their hearty Mexican cuisine with flare. Try out their mouthwatering tacos, take part in an authentic Mexican breakfast and so much more.

Endiro Coffee

29 W. New York St., Aurora

(331) 256-6683

endirocoffee.com

Endiro Coffee is located at 29 W. New York St., Aurora. (Photo courtesy of Endiro Coffee)

Endiro Coffee is an establishment rooted in combating child vulnerability throughout the world and making as much of a positive impact as possible, all while serving up some seriously delicious morning beverages. Feel especially good about supporting this stellar business and indulging in any delightful item from their comprehensive menu, including handcrafted coffees, juices, smoothies, milkshakes and more.

French 75

56 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora

(630) 340-5675

french75gallery.com

French 75 is located at 56 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. (Photo courtesy of French 75 )

French 75 is an eclectically interesting, one-of-a-kind celebration of art that just happens to sell sophisticated cocktails, wine, beer and scrumptious hors d’oeuvres. Select your poison from a carefully curated cocktail menu, or perhaps peruse their cheese boards and chocolates, and take time to enjoy the finer things in life.

Aurora Tap House

134 W. Downer Pl., Aurora

(630) 892-9220

aurorataphouse.com

If you’re looking for casually delicious food, stop in Aurora Tap House. Who doesn’t love a batch of Garbage Can Nachos, or a big, cheesy pizza? Sit back, relax and enjoy your food while catching up with friends and family at this much-loved hotspot featuring live music and flowing drinks.

Amore Mio

33 W. New York St., Aurora

(331) 707-5368

amoremio-altiro.com

The Italian dining destination Amore Mio and its companion piano bar have opened in downtown Aurora, part of the Altiro restaurant group. (Photo provided by city of Aurora)

One of the most beloved cultural cuisines is, perhaps, Italian and Amore Mio is an expert at the hearty, delectable fare. Slice into tender meatballs, twist saucy noodles around your fork or carve up a juicy steak. Amore Mio also serves yummy cocktails for those looking to indulge, among many other tasty menu items.

Alice’s Corner

37 W. New York St., Aurora

(630) 299-3247

alicescorner.com

Alice’s Corner is located at 37 W. New York St., Aurora (Photo courtesy of Alice's Corner )

As a “Bolivian family restaurant,” Alice’s Corner serves up the South American country’s flavors with finesse. From golden empanadas with a host of fillings to choose from, to sandwiches, salads, desserts and more, Alice’s Corner is not to be missed.

Charlie’s Silver Spoon Creamery

6 E. Downer Pl., Aurora

(630) 340-4074

charliescreamery.com

Charlie’s Silver Spoon Creamery is located at 6 E. Downer Pl., Aurora. (Photo courtesy of Charlie's Silver Spoon Creamery )

A cool and calm interior is the perfect setting to nosh on sweet homemade ice cream and Charlie’s Silver Spoon Creamery is just the ticket. Though flavors update daily, some classic favorites include pistachio, cookies n’ cream, espresso, banana, pink grapefruit sorbet and more.

La France Bakery

118 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora

(630) 892-1900

La France Bakery is located at 118 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora (Photo courtesy of La France Bakery )

Feast on pillowy confections and sugary delights at La France Bakery in Aurora. From their cakes to their dazzling desert decoration on various sweets, La France is the perfect place to pop in and indulge.