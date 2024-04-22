Embark on a culinary adventure through Aurora

As Aurora continues to flourish and grow, so does the number of unique and delightfully delicious eateries and tap houses around town. From mouthwatering international flavors to innovative twists on classic dishes, Aurora’s culinary scene is bursting with variety.
Discover some hidden gems and rising stars that are making Aurora a must-visit destination for adventurous eaters.
Calla Lily Tea Room
83 S. LaSalle St., Aurora
(630) 340-4771
Pinkies are definitely up at Calla Lily Tea Room amid its magical ambiance and elegant fare. Enjoy homemade finger sandwiches, desserts and scones, coupled with a perfect cup of tea. If you’re in the mood for a light lunch, don’t miss their soups and fresh market-sourced salads.
Taqueria El Tio
81 S. River St., Aurora
(630) 844-6603
taqueriaeltioandrestaurant.com
At Taqueria El Tio, authenticity is key. In gorgeous, bright and bold colors, Taqueria El Tio presents their hearty Mexican cuisine with flare. Try out their mouthwatering tacos, take part in an authentic Mexican breakfast and so much more.
Endiro Coffee
29 W. New York St., Aurora
(331) 256-6683
Endiro Coffee is an establishment rooted in combating child vulnerability throughout the world and making as much of a positive impact as possible, all while serving up some seriously delicious morning beverages. Feel especially good about supporting this stellar business and indulging in any delightful item from their comprehensive menu, including handcrafted coffees, juices, smoothies, milkshakes and more.
French 75
56 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora
(630) 340-5675
French 75 is an eclectically interesting, one-of-a-kind celebration of art that just happens to sell sophisticated cocktails, wine, beer and scrumptious hors d’oeuvres. Select your poison from a carefully curated cocktail menu, or perhaps peruse their cheese boards and chocolates, and take time to enjoy the finer things in life.
Aurora Tap House
134 W. Downer Pl., Aurora
(630) 892-9220
If you’re looking for casually delicious food, stop in Aurora Tap House. Who doesn’t love a batch of Garbage Can Nachos, or a big, cheesy pizza? Sit back, relax and enjoy your food while catching up with friends and family at this much-loved hotspot featuring live music and flowing drinks.
Amore Mio
33 W. New York St., Aurora
(331) 707-5368
One of the most beloved cultural cuisines is, perhaps, Italian and Amore Mio is an expert at the hearty, delectable fare. Slice into tender meatballs, twist saucy noodles around your fork or carve up a juicy steak. Amore Mio also serves yummy cocktails for those looking to indulge, among many other tasty menu items.
Alice’s Corner
37 W. New York St., Aurora
(630) 299-3247
As a “Bolivian family restaurant,” Alice’s Corner serves up the South American country’s flavors with finesse. From golden empanadas with a host of fillings to choose from, to sandwiches, salads, desserts and more, Alice’s Corner is not to be missed.
Charlie’s Silver Spoon Creamery
6 E. Downer Pl., Aurora
(630) 340-4074
A cool and calm interior is the perfect setting to nosh on sweet homemade ice cream and Charlie’s Silver Spoon Creamery is just the ticket. Though flavors update daily, some classic favorites include pistachio, cookies n’ cream, espresso, banana, pink grapefruit sorbet and more.
La France Bakery
118 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora
(630) 892-1900
Feast on pillowy confections and sugary delights at La France Bakery in Aurora. From their cakes to their dazzling desert decoration on various sweets, La France is the perfect place to pop in and indulge.