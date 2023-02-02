Batavia teacher named a finalist for 2023 Illinois Teacher of the Year

A Batavia High School teacher is one of 13 nominees for 2023 Illinois Teacher of the Year, which is the state’s top honor for classroom teachers.

According to a news release from the Illinois State Board of Education, Amber Jirsa, who teaches English at Batavia High School, was named Regional Teacher of the Year for the North Suburbs region.

ISBE will present the award for Teacher of the Year and celebrate all the nominees at a banquet on April 29.

“Illinois educators get up every day and perform one of the most difficult jobs in our state—and these excellent teachers, volunteers and administrators honored by ISBE went above and beyond that already exceptional call to serve,” Gov. JB Pritzker stated in the news release. “I’m thrilled to recognize teachers alongside librarians, custodians, volunteers and other support personnel who all contribute to our students’ wellbeing. Just like Illinois as a whole, it takes many skills and roles to keep a school running and to build the next generation of outstanding Illinoisans. Congratulations to today’s honorees and on behalf of the state of Illinois, thank you for your service.”

“The Those Who Excel & Teacher of the Year Awards recognize the people who make education in Illinois so incredible,” said interim State Superintendent of Education Krish Mohip in the release. “Our finalists for Teacher of the Year are amazing. They are pushing the envelope in the classroom, empowering their students, and constantly striving to strengthen their craft. We are so proud to have these excellent educators, as well as amazing custodians, administrators, volunteers, counselors, librarians, and other school support personnel, delivering unparalleled excellence to our students every day.”

ISBE annually selects Regional Teachers of the Year and Bilingual, Special Education and Early Childhood Teachers of the Year. Those with five or more years of teaching experience qualify as 2023 Illinois Teacher of the Year finalists, the release stated.

A committee of administrators, teachers, educational service personnel, student support personnel, and past Illinois Teachers of the Year selected this year’s awardees.

The Illinois state superintendent of education will select the 2023 Illinois Teacher of the Year from the finalists later this spring. The Illinois Teacher of the Year will represent Illinois in the Council of Chief State School Officers’ National Teacher of the Year Program, the release stated.