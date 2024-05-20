Batavia officials celebrate opening of Boardwalk Shops

The Batavia Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of the 2024 Class of Batavia Boardwalk Shops on Friday, May 10, 2024. The Batavia Boardwalk Shops are regularly open on Friday through Sunday. . (Provided by Batavia Chamber of Commerce)

The Batavia Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of the 2024 Class of Batavia Boardwalk Shops on Friday, May 10.

The cluster of tiny shops on the southeast corner of Wilson and River streets in Batavia houses 10 independent businesses as a business incubator project of Batavia MainStreet and the City of Batavia, according to a release from the Chamber.

The Batavia Boardwalk Shops are regularly open on Friday through Sunday. The fifth-year shops and their owners are Bewitching Brews, Jennifer Farley; Big Bear Sunglasses, Rick Stiles; Home & Garden Provisions, Laura Allessi; Home Run Hot Dogs and Lemonade, Joseph Orto; Jodi Mac Sweets & Treats, Jodi MacDiarmid-Nasser; Morbid Mementos, Kelly Naughton; NeighborsgridShop, Anyssa Volarath-Nerja; Scout & Gem, Stacy Miller; Seapeak Style, Grace Schultz; and Since Seventy Five Supply Co., Nick DeCarlo.

Batavia Mayor Jeffery Schielke presided over the celebration along with Beth Walker, Batavia MainStreet executive director, and the shop owners, according to a release from the Chamber.

State Rep. Maura Hirschauer, Anthony Isom, city of Batavia economic development manager; Lori Botterman, city of Batavia communications manager, and several Batavia alderpersons, according to the Chamber. Also among the large crowd were Batavia Chamber President & CEO Margaret Perreault; Patti Anselme, chamber special events coordinator; Shirley Mott, chamber communications and membership coordinator; Batavia MainStreet board members and staff; chamber board members and ambassadors, as well as family and friends of the shop owners.

Regular hours for the Batavia Boardwalk Shops are Friday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 p.m. – 4 p.m. through December 22, 2024. Find out the latest, including special hours or popup shops, by following their Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/bataviaboardwalkshops.