Kane sheriff, local police step-up enforcement beginning Monday through Memorial Day

“Click It or Ticket” leverages enforcement and education to save lives.

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office, and Batavia, Geneva and St. Charles police all announced they will step up enforcement now through Memorial Day weekend for impaired drivers and those not wearing seatbelts, according to a news release.

“Whether you’re driving around the corner or across the nation, remember to buckle up every time,” Sheriff Ron Hain stated in the release. “The ‘Click It or Ticket’ effort is about preserving lives. We want seat belt use to be second-nature for all drivers and passengers.”

The Illinois Department of Transportation administers the “Click It or Ticket” campaign through federal highway safety funds.

The Tri-Cities police departments announced a combined effort to conduct selected location patrols during the week leading up to and including Memorial Day, May 20-27.

Enforcement will focus on heavily-traveled roads, such as Randall and Kirk roads and Routes 31 and 25, according to the release.

Especially with improved weather and more people being out to enjoy it, local police are looking to ensure the safety of all motorists – through enforcement and edeucation – as related to speed, traffic laws, distracted driving, seat belts, Scott’s Law and impaired driving.

The consequences of not wearing or improperly wearing a seat belt are clear, according to the release.

In 2022, Illinois had 300 fatalities involving unrestrained passengers – seat belts only save lives when they are used.

Nationally, it is estimated that 91.9% of people use seat belts, while Illinois boasts a 93% seat belt compliance rate.

The simple click of a seat belt can limit injury or save lives during a crash, according to the release.

Scott’s Law, which has been in effect since 2002, requires motorists to change lanes – if they can do so safely – and slow down when approaching emergency vehicles on the roadside. It is named in memory and honor of Lieutenant Scott Gillen of the Chicago Fire Department, who was struck and killed in December 2000.

The goal of the enforcement initiative is to ensure everyone arrives safely at their destinations and can enjoy the week leading up to Memorial Day, the unofficial start of summer.