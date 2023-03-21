Alley 64 owner apologizes for staging rooftop fireworks show at St. Charles business

ST. CHARLES – The owner of Alley 64 Bar & Grill in downtown St. Charles apologized to members of the city’s Liquor Control Commission Monday for staging a rooftop fireworks show in February without permission from the city.

“I got caught up in the moment,” Alley 64 owner Jeremy Casiello said in addressing commission members Monday afternoon during a hearing regarding the incident. “It was my dad’s 80th birthday and my parents’ 57th anniversary falls in the same week. That’s no justification for anything…I screwed up. I 100% take responsibility for this. I can’t say sorry enough.”

St. Charles Police Chief James Keegan filed a complaint about the incident. According to the complaint, at approximately 6:20 p.m. on or about Feb. 4, Alley 64 conducted or permitted a rooftop fireworks display without a required permit or approval from the city of St. Charles.

Keegan requested the hearing and for the commission to take whatever action against Alley 64 it deemed appropriate. St. Charles Mayor Lora Vitek acts as Liquor Control Commissioner for the city.

The complaint also alleges that someone representing Alley 64 made a false statement to a police officer regarding the incident. On a March 16 arraignment form filed with the city, Casiello pleaded guilty to the incident, but asked for a hearing so he could present evidence in support of his position to minimize any penalty.

In addressing Casiello, Vitek said his actions that night were “not acceptable.”

“When you put other people at risk, I’m responsible for that, just as much as you are,” she said.

The commission went into closed session following the hearing. Alley 64 could face a fine or possible suspension or revocation of its liquor license.

Alley 64 opened its doors in 2008.