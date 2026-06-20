Paperwork: I wish my young mind had listened a lot more closely to older minds

Tuesday, June 9, a reminder popped up on my cell phone calendar.

It tells me this every year: “Graduation West Aurora in 1966.” An important day 60 years ago. A magical day, as I recall.

I knew schooling was not over. College was ahead with heavier textbooks, homework and final exams, and the all-mighty grades. Oh, and my future.

But still ... I felt so free that day, June 9. I had survived a gauntlet. I do not have many amazing memories of high school, and there is one person I can blame for that. Me.

I quickly groan about my junior and high school years. Yet, I have that calendar reminder. For some reason, I don’t want to forget those years. Or maybe I can’t forget. They were formative years on so many levels

I still have every yearbook from seventh grade on. More than once I’ve used them to put a face with a name. I do have memories that are embedded. Mostly of certain people.

As I spill these thoughts, I realize what I did not like about those years. It wasn’t quirky teachers or bullies or the in-crowds that I watched ... from a distance. What I lament is who I was ... or was not. At that age, I did not really know who I was. Or could be. I was busy hiding from others … and myself.

I wonder if I’d be a different person if I could do it again. I did have some teachers who woke me up, stirred some creative juices in me. But what I needed, I did not get until I became a college kid. And even then, I was lucky because a journalism prof jerked me out of my shell. Yes, jerked. He pushed me onto a campus newspaper. I was kind of terrified, but it worked.

He forced me to do something I fantasized about in high school, but lacked the courage to do. And where does that courage come from? I don’t know. Maybe we all need help sneaking into the grown-up world.

That moment when you start to believe in yourself is a turning point. I do think teachers, mentors and friends can be the game changers. They help us see who we are or are not. Sometimes better than we see ourselves.

A friend and fellow journalist sent me a popular commencement speech that got me thinking about those benchmark days. The speech was full of insights by author Anne Lamott, speaking at the 2003 commencement at the University of California, at Berkley.

Her words are still being shared, which prompted a thought. We have many required readings in school. Why not include great commencement speeches? Perhaps the best time to reflect on such advice is not on commencement day but in a classroom discussion. Lamott’s advice is found easily online, but let me share a bit:

“Your problem is how you are going to spend this one odd and precious life you have been issued. Whether you’re going to spend it trying to look good and creating the illusion that you have power over people and circumstances, or whether you are going to taste it, enjoy it and find out the truth about who you are.

“I got a lot of things that society had promised would make me whole and fulfilled – all the things that the culture tells you from preschool on will quiet the throbbing anxiety inside you – stature, the respect of colleagues, maybe even a kind of low-grade fame. The culture says these things will save you, as long as you also manage to keep your weight down. But the culture lies.

“… I want to tell you that what you’re looking for is already inside you. You’ve heard this before, but the holy thing inside you really is that which causes you to seek it. You can’t buy it, lease it, rent it, date it or apply for it. The best job in the world can’t give it to you.”

I’m not sure when young minds start to really listen to older minds. I did … long after June 9, 1966. I wish I had listened sooner.

• Lonny Cain, retired managing editor of The Times in Ottawa, also was a reporter for The Herald-News in Joliet in the 1970s. His PaperWork email is lonnyjcain@gmail.com. Or mail the NewsTribune, 426 Second St., La Salle IL 61301.